'Resilient' Wharton hits OT threes to help No. 6 Bellevue West snap Pius X's 34-game win streak

BELLEVUE — Had it been earlier in the game, Taryn Wharton probably would have been more composed, she admits.
When the Bellevue West senior found some space — space that wasn’t there much of the game — in overtime, she drained a three-pointer from the wing, turned around and delivered a big fist pump.
And with the game tied moments later, Wharton delivered another three, this one a dagger with 30 seconds remaining to lift Class A No. 6 Bellevue West to a 53-50 girls basketball win against No. 7 Lincoln Pius X on Saturday at Bellevue West High School.
The loss snapped Pius X’s 34-game win streak.
Wharton, a Northern Iowa signee, hit threes on back-to-back possessions early in the game. She didn’t hit another three until the overtime period.
“It had been a while since I scored, and it always feels nice to score. I think it was the moment,” said Wharton, who had 16 points. “Had it come earlier in the game I probably would have kept more of my composure. Just the time of it is what got me going.”
To think, Wharton wasn’t supposed to be back on the basketball court until late December or early January. She tore her Achilles in her right leg in a summer-team practice last spring and was supposed to be sidelined until the winter.
She went to physical therapy three times a week for seven months, determined to be on the court by the season opener, and she got the green light from doctors the morning of the team’s first game.
“She’s resilient,” Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. “You look at a kid that’s come off an Achilles tear and she’s back in seven months. If there is one word to sum her up, it would be 'resilient.'
“We’re really, really happy that she got some shots to fall tonight. They were a couple of big ones.”
Four Thunderbirds (3-1) finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Ahnica Russell-Brown had 12 points, senior Dani Peterson had 11 and sophomore Kenzie Melcher had 10.
The game was tied after each quarter, and Pius X kept it tight in the fourth quarter with threes from Sara Iburg and Adison Markowski.
After Wharton gave her team the lead with 30 seconds remaining in OT, Pius X had one chance to tie the game but never got a clean look at a game-tying three.
“We’re a work in progress,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of his team, which has three new starters. “We’re a team that’s trying to find out our roles and find out who is going to take the shots at certain times and what lineups to roll out at certain times in a game.
“Our kids competed their butts off and Wharton hit a big shot and that’s why she’s a Division I basketball player."
Junior post player Madelyn Navrkal led the Thunderbolts with a career-best 19 points, including 12 in the first half and 10 in the first quarter.
Before Saturday, Omaha Westside in February 2020 was the last team to beat Pius X, which won the next two state titles. Pius X had won 50 of 51 games and 71 of 74.
“Nobody expected us to go undefeated this year, but I think we’re in the mix with everybody with as hard as we play and as balanced as we are scoringwise,” Psota said.
