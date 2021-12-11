'Resilient' Wharton hits OT threes to help No. 6 Bellevue West snap Pius X's 34-game win streak

She went to physical therapy three times a week for seven months, determined to be on the court by the season opener, and she got the green light from doctors the morning of the team’s first game.

“She’s resilient,” Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon said. “You look at a kid that’s come off an Achilles tear and she’s back in seven months. If there is one word to sum her up, it would be 'resilient.'

“We’re really, really happy that she got some shots to fall tonight. They were a couple of big ones.”

Four Thunderbirds (3-1) finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Ahnica Russell-Brown had 12 points, senior Dani Peterson had 11 and sophomore Kenzie Melcher had 10.

The game was tied after each quarter, and Pius X kept it tight in the fourth quarter with threes from Sara Iburg and Adison Markowski.

After Wharton gave her team the lead with 30 seconds remaining in OT, Pius X had one chance to tie the game but never got a clean look at a game-tying three.