Refocused and recharged, York girls show their offensive improvements in win vs. Beatrice

YORK — It was a few weeks ago in the Central Conference Tournament final when the York girls basketball team struggled to get its offense going in loss to Northwest.

Shots were not falling and the Dukes had trouble finding clean looks in a 47-34 loss.

That led to some retooling and fine-tuning over the following practices. Those tweaks blossomed during the No. 5 Dukes' 54-24 victory against No. 8 Beatrice in a B-5 subdistrict final Wednesday evening at York High School.

The Dukes (20-4) spaced the floor, made the extra passes, played well in transition, capitalized on offensive rebounds and used their inside-outside game to jump to a 17-point halftime lead. They broke it open in the third quarter.

"We've been looking better and more efficient on offense," York coach Matt Kern said. "It was very evident (against Northwest) that our offense was struggling and we had to clean some things up.

"We re-evaluated it, looked at some new looks and really emphasized spacing. The girls refocused our energy and we've been playing better since."

In one sequence, the Dukes pushed the ball up the floor and had numbers. Junior Addison Briggs, a 6-foot-2 forward, got the ball near the elbow, saw a wide-open Kiersten Portwine behind her and made the extra pass. Portwine, who had a game-high 11 points, drained a three to give York a 42-17 lead.

Senior Destiny Shepherd had 10 points and senior forward Masa Scheierman added nine. Those two combined for all 14 York points in the second quarter.

York's ability to play inside-outside — very few Class B teams have 6-1 and 6-2 players up front — has instilled confidence.

"I can always make the extra pass and count on my teammates to finish, I can always drive and kick and they can make the extra pass and we're always looking for each other," said Shepherd, a four-year starter at guard.

York's three seniors — Shepherd, Scheierman and Mattie Pohl — combined for 27 points against the Lady Orange.

"This time of year, you've got to have great guard play and obviously great senior leadership," Kern said. "When you have that, good things will happen."

Before stepping onto the floor Wednesday, York knew, win or lose, that it would be hosting a district final Saturday. The Dukes entered the day sixth in wild-card points.

But it was key to keep momentum and energy going, Kern said, making Wednesday's game an important one.

Despite the loss, Beatrice (15-5) also will be playing Saturday. Sophomore Ellie Jurgens led Beatrice with nine points.

It's likely that York sees a familiar foe Saturday — Northwest. The Vikings continue their march with senior guard Rylie Rice leading the way.

If it's Northwest, the Dukes will aim for a different outcome.

"I think it helped us realize that we need to play hard all the time," Shepherd said of the earlier loss to Northwest. "Now that we might have to play them again, I think it makes our energy go up."

B-3 at Norris: Delaney White scored 14 points, including eight at the free-throw line and No. 4 Norris pulled away for a 48-30 win against Eastern Midlands Conference rival Waverly.

Norris led 22-18 at halftime before taking control in the second half. The Titans attacked the basket, finishing 20-of-25 from the charity stripe. Junior Sage Burbach added 12 points for Norris, which will host a district final this weekend.

Abbie Carter led the Vikings with 11 points and Anna Clarke chipped in eight points.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

