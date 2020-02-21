Putting tough regular season behind them, Waverly girls embracing their one shot at state

The Waverly girls basketball team is right where it was at this time last year.

No, the Vikings are not atop the wild-card standings or the top-ranked team in the state, two positions they held a year ago.

These Vikings have battled through growing pains, injuries and learning curves, and yet they're one upset away from getting back to the state tournament.

That's the beauty of district basketball. All it takes is one.

"I'm so proud of the girls," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "They've been working hard through all the ups and downs of the season, and it's great for them to come through and get to a district final.

"That's the goal. If you don't get there, you're not going any further."

Waverly (5-16) finished 23-3 and reached the Class B state semifinals last year. With five senior starters, and more seniors on the bench, they were arguably the most experienced team in the state.

Experience was not on the Vikings' side this year, and they found themselves battling through a 1-13 start. But the younger players started gaining valuable minutes, and the team's defense improved greatly, Cockerill said.