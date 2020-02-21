Putting tough regular season behind them, Waverly girls embracing their one shot at state

The Waverly girls basketball team is right where it was at this time last year.
No, the Vikings are not atop the wild-card standings or the top-ranked team in the state, two positions they held a year ago.
These Vikings have battled through growing pains, injuries and learning curves, and yet they're one upset away from getting back to the state tournament.
That's the beauty of district basketball. All it takes is one.
"I'm so proud of the girls," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "They've been working hard through all the ups and downs of the season, and it's great for them to come through and get to a district final.
"That's the goal. If you don't get there, you're not going any further."
Waverly (5-16) finished 23-3 and reached the Class B state semifinals last year. With five senior starters, and more seniors on the bench, they were arguably the most experienced team in the state.
Experience was not on the Vikings' side this year, and they found themselves battling through a 1-13 start. But the younger players started gaining valuable minutes, and the team's defense improved greatly, Cockerill said.
"I think at first it was tough, but I think as the season has gone on we have really embraced that this season is different than last year," senior Ellie Bream said. "It's a completely new team. We can't think about last year and compare, we just have to think about this season."
Said Cockerill, "We had a stretch there for a while where we played some teams that got us pretty good. That was tough for the girls, you could see it a little bit."
Cockerill said the team handled the growing pains well. They'd try to incorporate a little more fun into practice drills to keep spirits up.
The Vikings' spirits are definitely up this week.
They have won three straight, including the district final-clinching win at Plattsmouth on Tuesday to lock up the No. 16 seed.
"I think the players just really are interacting really well on the court right now," said Bream, one of the team's two most experienced leaders, the other being senior Julia Martin. "I think it's a confidence boost, and I think we're ready to go for (Saturday's) game."
There are eight district finals Saturday in Class B, and the Vikings have the toughest draw. They'll play a Crete team (1 p.m. at Crete High School) that's ranked No. 1 in the state and is probably itching to put Tuesday's loss to Beatrice, its lone blemish, behind it.
Crete won the regular-season meeting against Waverly 47-26 on Jan. 2.
Bream said the Vikings are embracing the underdog role this week.
Win or lose, Saturday's contest can serve as experience-builder for the younger players. And for the seniors, it's a bonus game for keeping the course, Cockerill notes.
"The younger girls will definitely benefit from this, playing in a big-time game, going on the road, play the No. 1 team," Cockerill said. "For the future, that builds a ton. For right now, absolutely, we're going in to win, and we have seniors to rally around. The young girls will play with them and we'll see what happens."
