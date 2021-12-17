Prince dazzles again, but Elkhorn North shows against Waverly why its hot start goes beyond the star sophomore

WAVERLY — Elkhorn North rolled to four victories to open defense of its Class B state championship, a big reason being Britt Prince.
The sophomore, who has numerous Power Five offers already, averaged 31.5 points entering Friday's game at Waverly.
The top-ranked Wolves coasted to another victory Friday, and the scary part for the rest of Class B: They didn't need a huge night from their star point guard, though she still dazzled.
Elkhorn North moved the ball with great efficiency and had eight players land in the scorebook in a 65-37 victory over the Vikings to move to 5-0.
Senior Reilly Palmer keyed the start with six quick points and finished with 12. Junior Hannah Nadgwick had nine points, junior Grace Thompson had eight and five different Wolves hit threes.
"We got some other kids that have gotten a lot better and are a lot more confident, and then just playing together for a year, that makes a big difference," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said.
"I think the sharing of the ball, the moving of the ball, kids hitting open shots was great. I was just proud of our efforts with that."
It still starts with Prince, who filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, six steals and five assists against Waverly's triangle-and-two look. Most of those points came over the second and third quarters as Elkhorn North continued to pad a lead that reached 35 points.
When Prince did draw extra attention, a teammate was open on the perimeter or in the paint.
"It's awesome, just seeing them hit the open shots," Prince said of her teammates. "It gives them more confidence and it opens me up and it makes teams not want to play junk (defense), which is good."
A year ago, Elkhorn North was simply trying to put itself on the Nebraska map. The school opened its doors in August of 2021 and the basketball team had no seniors, but that didn't stop the Wolves from reaching Lincoln and winning three games to grab the Class B state title.
Not only is Elkhorn North now on the map, but the Wolves have a big target on them now. They're fully embracing it.
"I think we've been handling it well," Britt Prince said. "We know that every team is going to throw their best at us and they're going to want to beat us, but we're ready and we come into every game knowing that."
Waverly (3-2) was seeking to knock off another top team after winning at No. 2 Blair in overtime more than a week ago. But Elkhorn North made sure that didn't happen.
As good as the Wolves have been offensively — they scored 82, 85, 79 and 77 points in the first four games — it's the other side that has Coach Prince excited through three weeks.
"Defense was phenomenal," she said of the team's efforts against Waverly and the Vikings' sets. "That's kind of been our thing is we hold our hat on our defense. They kind of talk about our offense, but defense is what we focus on."
The Wolves held Waverly to 14 first-half points and 18 after three quarters.
It's defensive pressure that's leading to big buckets in transition, especially for Britt Prince, who has a knack for finding the open lanes to the basket and creating open looks for her teammates.
"Just keep it rolling and make our shots, share the ball and play fast like we normally do and things will take care of themselves," Britt Prince said.
Freshman Annie Harms led Waverly with nine points, all coming on threes.
