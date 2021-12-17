Prince dazzles again, but Elkhorn North shows against Waverly why its hot start goes beyond the star sophomore

When Prince did draw extra attention, a teammate was open on the perimeter or in the paint.

"It's awesome, just seeing them hit the open shots," Prince said of her teammates. "It gives them more confidence and it opens me up and it makes teams not want to play junk (defense), which is good."

A year ago, Elkhorn North was simply trying to put itself on the Nebraska map. The school opened its doors in August of 2021 and the basketball team had no seniors, but that didn't stop the Wolves from reaching Lincoln and winning three games to grab the Class B state title.

Not only is Elkhorn North now on the map, but the Wolves have a big target on them now. They're fully embracing it.

"I think we've been handling it well," Britt Prince said. "We know that every team is going to throw their best at us and they're going to want to beat us, but we're ready and we come into every game knowing that."

Waverly (3-2) was seeking to knock off another top team after winning at No. 2 Blair in overtime more than a week ago. But Elkhorn North made sure that didn't happen.