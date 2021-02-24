Primed for Lincoln: Breaking down the seven Class A girls district finals

A-4, Lincoln North Star (10-9) at No. 5 Omaha Central (21-3), 6 p.m.: Omaha Central, which defeated North Star 73-51 on Feb. 13, will have a noticeable size advantage against the smaller Navigators. Aaniya Webb, a 6-foot junior, is averaging nearly 15 points per game for the Eagles, and freshman Inia Jones is already one of the top point guards in the state. Senior Abby Krieser leads the way for the Navigators, but sophomore Sammy Leu has been playing very well late in the year, too.

A-5, Papillion-La Vista (14-8) at No. 3 Fremont (20-3), 6:30 p.m.: Fremont edged the Monarchs 72-71 behind three late free throws from Taylor McCabe on Dec. 19. Fremont's offense has been humming late in the season, averaging 77.6 points over their past five contests. Papio has played very well over the back half of the season.

A-6, Bellevue East (13-10) at North Platte (15-6): Bellevue East has won five of six games, including a win at No. 6 Millard North on Tuesday, and sophomore Mya Skoff is big a reason why. She's averaging 22 points per contest over the Chieftains' past five games. The Bulldogs are seeking a return trip to state. Senior Gracie Haneborg (18.3 ppg, 5.5 spg, 4.9 apg) is one of the state's top guards.