 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Previous Journal Star Girls Coach of the Year winners
0 Comments

Previous Journal Star Girls Coach of the Year winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont vs. Lincoln East, 3.6

Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard signals to his team during a Class A girls state basketball tournament semifinal on March 6, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Here's a look at previous winners of the Journal Star award.

2021: Ryan Psota, Lincoln Pius X; John Carlson, Omaha Skutt

2020: Todd Petersen, Papillion-La Vista

2019: Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest

2018: Steve Clark, Omaha Westside

2017: Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt

2016: Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East

2015: Christina Boesiger, Norris; Bill Rice, Lincoln Pius X

2014: Aaron Losing, Crofton

2013: Diane Rouzee, Northwest

2012: Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista South; Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X

2011: Tom Tvrdy, Seward

2010: Rochelle Rohlfs, Omaha Marian

2009: Matt Fritsche, Bellevue West; JJ Toczek, Papillion-La Vista

2008: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City

2007: John Petersen, Columbus Scotus

2006: Scott Jensen, Bellevue East

2005: Rich Olson, Lincoln Northeast; Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran

2004: Todd Mitmesser, Lincoln East

2003: Carol Moravec, Lincoln Southeast

2002: Gwen Egbert and Mike Govig, Papillion-La Vista

2001: Steve Morgan, Ogallala

2000: Jim Miller, Omaha Marian

1999: Allen Cerny, Ogallala

1998: Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X

1997: Russ Ninemire, Sandy Creek

1996: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City

1995: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast; Bob Tomlin, Cambridge

1994: John Petersen, Columbus Scotus

1993: Joanne Kappas, Bellevue West

1992: Don Kelley, Lincoln Pius X

1991: Dan Sorge, Shickley

1990: Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia

1989: Sharon Zavala, Grand Island CC; Vince Zavala, Northwest

1988: Phyllis Rice, Centennial

1987: Bob Schnitzler, Battle Creek

1986: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast

1985: Sandi Genrich, Lincoln Northeast

1984: Dave Wegner, Shickley

1983: Myron Oehlerking, Lincoln East

1982: Bill Willburn, Sidney

1981: Linda Carlson, North Platte

1980: Bill Paar, Ashland

1979: Ed Bills, Grand Island

1978: John Binning, Scottsbluff

1977: Tom Sheppard, York

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News