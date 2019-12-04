Preseason girls basketball ratings, 12/5

The case for No. 1: This may be the most wide-open class of the six. Seven of the top-10 teams return at least four starters, including Lincoln Christian, which made the state championship game last season. The Crusaders have Olivia Hollenbeck in the post and several good shooters around her. Christian will be tested by a rugged schedule. North Bend Central, which nearly beat eventual state champion Bishop Neumann in the opening round of state, has four starters back, and Broken Bow looks to build on last year's 20-6 run and on the success of volleyball.