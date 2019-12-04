Preseason girls basketball ratings, 12/5

Class A
School (2018-19);RS
RS-returning starters
1. Millard South (21-4);4
2. Lincoln Pius X (20-5);2
3. Lincoln East (19-7);5
4. Fremont (18-8);3
5. Millard North (23-4);2
6. Lincoln High (11-13);4
7. Omaha Westside (24-5);3
8. Omaha Marian (11-13);4
9. Papillion-La Vista (22-5);3
10. Millard West (13-11);2
Contenders: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista South, South Sioux City.
The case for No. 1: Millard South has the state's top duo in senior guard Maddie Krull (South Dakota recruit) and senior forward Jayme Horan (Creighton recruit). Chloe Carr, Megan Belt and Makenna Bray bring experience, and the Patriots also add freshmen Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen to the mix. Both are receiving Division I interest. Lincoln Pius X returns only two starters, but one of them is Alexis Markowski, the top post player in Class A. Lincoln East returns everybody, including sharpshooter Charley Bovaird. Fremont, meanwhile, made a big jump in Kelly Flynn's first season as head coach there. Sophomore Taylor McCabe is a lethal shooter and has Division I offers (including one from Nebraska), and Sydney Golladay is back to run the point.
Parity rules: There are not going to be too many off nights in Class A this year. The top 10 is stacked, teams like Lincoln High and Omaha Marian look primed to make big leaps, and many teams have holes to fill but have great players to build around. Meanwhile, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star are athletic teams knocking on the preseason door, and Class A welcomes three former B powers and well-coached programs in Elkhorn, Elkhorn South and South Sioux City.
Returning all-staters
Jayme Horan, Millard South, 6-0, sr., 20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Maddie Krull, Millard South, 5-11, sr., 15.5, 4.0
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North, 5-9, sr., 13.3, 4.9
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast, 5-9, sr., 16.3, 4.9
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 5-9, so., 18.2, 4.5
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, jr., 13.7, 9.1
Maddy Meehan*, Elkhorn, 5-10, sr., 13.8, 10.5
Rylee Gray*, Elkhorn South, 6-3, jr., 10.5, 8.8
* Class B last season
Others to watch
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High, 6-0, jr.,
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High, 6-3, sr.
Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke, 6-0, jr., 12.7, 5.3
Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East, 5-10, sr., 13.9, 3.7
Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside, 5-9, sr., 12.9, 3.0
Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, sr., 15.0, 4.7
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, sr., 12.0, 7.0
Aryannah Harris, Omaha Marian, 5-8, jr., 13.3, 3.7
CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian, 5-7, jr., 12.1, 3.8
Emily Richards, Papio South, 5-6, sr., 13.2, 1.8
Class B
School (2018-19);RS
1. Crete (21-6);5
2. Northwest (21-5);3
3. Norris (11-12);3
4. Beatrice (9-12);5
5. Platteview (15-11);3
6. Omaha Skutt (18-7);2
7. York (10-13);4
8. Scottsbluff (12-11);4
9. Seward (20-5);1
10. Bennington (14-10);3
Contenders: Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Sidney, Waverly.
The case for No. 1: Last year's Class B state final was an all-Central Conference matchup, and it could happen again this year. Northwest topped Crete for the crown last year, but the Cardinals get the edge in the preseason ratings with the return of five starters, led by first-team Super-Stater Morgan Maly. Northwest must replace two starters, but the Vikings return Super-State point guard Whitney Brown, a dynamic scorer and floor general. Norris, hampered by injuries last year, looks to feed off momentum from the volleyball team's success. The Titans also have one of Class B's top players in Brianna Stai.
New look: There is no South Sioux City, no Elkhorn and no Elkhorn South. Those teams moved up to Class A this season, and it opens the door even more for several teams to take advantage.
Returning all-staters
Morgan Maly, Crete, 6-0, sr., 20.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Whitney Brown, Northwest, 5-7, sr., 16.9, 3.3
Brianna Stai, Norris, 6-0, jr., 14.2, 9.4
Others to watch
Natalia Dick, York, 6-0, sr., 10.4, 7.7
Carley Lenners, Beatrice, 5-9, sr., 13.7, 6.8
Miley Prine, Bennington, 5-10, sr., 13.2, 6.1
CeCe Behrens, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, jr., 12.5, NA
Halle Johnson, Platteview, 5-7, sr., 12.9, 3.5
Class C-1
School (2018-19);RS
1. Lincoln Christian (16-8);4
2. North Bend Central (19-8);4
3. Broken Bow (20-6);5
4. Milford (19-6);4
5. Wahoo (25-2);1
6. West Point-Beemer (23-3);2
7. Adams Central (18-8);3
8. Columbus Scotus (10-12);4
9. Chadron (15-9);4
10. Syracuse (17-9);2
Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Kearney Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ogallala, O'Neill, St. Paul.
The case for No. 1: This may be the most wide-open class of the six. Seven of the top-10 teams return at least four starters, including Lincoln Christian, which made the state championship game last season. The Crusaders have Olivia Hollenbeck in the post and several good shooters around her. Christian will be tested by a rugged schedule. North Bend Central, which nearly beat eventual state champion Bishop Neumann in the opening round of state, has four starters back, and Broken Bow looks to build on last year's 20-6 run and on the success of volleyball.
Building around point guards: Wahoo and West Point-Beemer must replace multiple starters, but both teams have two of the state's top point guards. WBP has Sidney Swanson (14.4 ppg last season) leading the way. Wahoo is led by first-team all-stater Kendal Brigham, who can score and create a lot of chances for her teammates. The Warriors must replace some key players, including volleyball standouts Elle Glocke and Mya Larsen.
Returning all-staters
Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian, 6-4, sr., 16.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo, 5-5, sr., 10.2, 2.1
Others to watch
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul, 5-11, sr., 18.2, 7.5
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, 5-5, jr., 14.4, 4.6
Jayla Policky, Milford, 5-6, sr., 13.3, 5.7
Gabby Moser, Central City, 5-8, sr., 19.7, 6.4
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood, jr., 16.4, NA
Mallie McNair, Chase County, 5-7, sr., 19.0, 4.4
Lauren Emanuel, North Bend Central, 6-1, sr., 9.1, 8.2
Class C-2
School (2018-19);RS
1. Hastings SC (26-1);3
2. Crofton (23-4);3
3. Superior (19-6);4
4. Fillmore Central (23-6);5
5. Grand Island CC (18-6)*;4
6. Oakland-Craig (23-4);3
7. Bishop Neumann (23-3)*;0
8. Centennial (18-7);4
9. BRLD (15-8);4
10. Lourdes CC (20-6);4
* Class C-1 last season
Contenders: Clarkson/Leigh, Elm Creek, Guardian Angels CC, North Central, Ponca, Summerland, Wood River, Yutan.
The case for No. 1: This is a very deep class — especially with Grand Island Central Catholic and Bishop Neumann moving down — and there are a lot of talented teams at the top. St. Cecilia, the defending state champion, returns the majority of its roster, including Makenna Asher, Tori Thomas and Bailey Kissinger. The Hawkettes will certainly be tested. Their schedule includes No. 3 Superior, No. 4 Fillmore Central, No. 5 GICC, No. 7 Bishop Neumann, Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian and Class B No. 2 Northwest.
Welcome to the class: Centennial Conference teams Neumann and GICC make the move to C-2 and are expected to be immediate contenders. Neumann, which won the C-1 state title last year, must replace five starters, but the Cavaliers bring back Lindsey Thiele, who was a standout off the bench last season. GICC is led by Rylie Rice, one of the state's top sophomores. Summerland, a preseason ratings contender, is a first-year co-op between Ewing and Clearwater/Orchard.
Returning all-staters
Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 6-4, sr., 20.0 ppg, 17.0 rpg
Lindsey Thiele*, Bishop Neumann, 6-0, sr., 12.0, 4.3
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, 5-9, jr., 16.0, 7.8
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, 5-6, so., 12.8, 3.5
Jackie Schelkopf, Fillmore Central, 5-3, jr., 13.2, 3.8
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 5-7, sr., 14.5, 4.3
Kaci Day, Ponca, 5-10, sr., 14.5, 4.8
Kiernan Paulk, Wood River, 5-8, jr., 15.0, 6.2
Miah Wiebelhaus^, North Central, 5-8, sr., 17.0, 6.0
* Class C-1 last season; ^ Class D-2 last season
Others to watch
Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC, 5-9, so., 14.1, 5.0
Hannah Harris, Homer, 5-7, sr., 17.0, 4.0
Caragan Tietz, BRLD, 5-9, jr., 10.3, 5.6
Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, sr., 13.5, 2.6
Class D-1
School (2018-19);RS
1. Pleasanton (27-2);5
2. Archbishop Bergan (19-8);3
3. CWC (21-5)*;5
4. Weeping Water (18-9);NA
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (24-3);3
6. Overton (16-7);4
7. Diller-Odell (13-11);4
8. Humphrey/LHF (21-5);2
9. Johnson-Brock (15-9);4
10. Hitchcock County (18-5);3
* Class D-2 last season
Contenders: East Butler, Elgin/PJ, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington CC, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's.
The case for No. 1: Pleasanton returns its entire starting lineup and the Bulldogs will be plenty motivated following last year's loss in the state semifinals. Pleasanton is led by junior guard Isabelle Paitz, who averaged 12 points per game last year. Defending state champion Archbishop Bergan must replace a couple of 1,000-point career scorers from last season, but there remains some standout athletes in the lineup, including multi-sport standout Allie DeGroff. Weeping Water has the best 1-2 punch in the class in Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett.
Volleyball spillover: Three of the top seven teams were in the state semifinals for volleyball a few weeks ago, including state champion Diller-Odell. The Griffins return four starters, including junior guard Addison Heidemann. Bergan and Pleasanton also made deep volleyball runs.
Returning all-staters
Grace Cave, Weeping Water, 5-8, jr., 18.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Korynn Clason, Cambridge, 5-10, sr., 23.2, 8.0
Taylor Peter*, CWC, 6-0, sr., 20.1, 12.7
* Class D-2 last season
Others to watch
Brittney Veik, Humphrey/LHF, 5-3, sr., 11.7, 3.3
Allie DeGroff, Archbishop Bergan, 5-10, sr., 8.2, 7.4
Rachel Ecklund, Overton, 5-10, jr., 13.1, 7.1
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian, 5-7, sr., 15.7, 7.7
Abbe Morton, Hartington-Newcastle, 5-9, sr., 16.0, 5.0
Class D-2
School (2018-19);RS
1. Wynot (22-6);5
2. Humphrey SF (23-4);4
3. Falls City SH (25-4);4
4. Lawrence-Nelson (20-5)*;3
5. BDS (23-5);3
6. Mullen (21-4);
7. Cody-Kilgore (16-8)
8. Exeter-Milligan (19-6);4
9. Sterling (22-7);1
10. Silver Lake (14-8);4
* Class D-1 last season
Contenders: Bertrand, Loomis, Sioux County, Stuart.
The case for No. 1: With all five starters returning, defending state champion Wynot looks to pick up where it left off in March. The Blue Devils played 10 or more players last year, and they look to follow a similar blueprint this year. The Blue Devils will need to fend off some talented squads, including Humphrey St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart. St. Francis returns junior standout Allison Weidner, a Nebraska recruit. Sacred Heart has reached the D-2 state title game in two straight seasons, and returns four starters.
Raiders added to mix: Lawrence-Nelson makes the move from Class D-1, and is an immediate contender. The Raiders, who reached 20 wins for the second time in school history last season, return three starters, including Taylor Harrington and Karigan Drudik.
Returning all-staters
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, 5-9, jr., 19.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Regan Alfs, BDS, 5-11, sr., 18.7, 11.4
Taylor Peter, CWC, 5-11, jr., 20.1, 12.7
Katelyn Heine, Wynot, 5-7, sr., 11.0, 3.0
Colby Thies, Sterling, 6-2, sr., 14.3, 8.3
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, 5-10, so., 9.8, 8.0
Others to watch
Alyssa Reardon, St. Edward, 5-5, so., 18.0, 7.0
Samantha Moore, Mullen, 6-0, jr., 15.9, 3.8
Abbie Skupa, Silver Lake, 5-9, sr., 15.6, 6.7
Amy Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 5-5, sr., 14.3, 5.6
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.