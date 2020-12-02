Preseason girls basketball ratings, players to watch and our initial takes

The case for No. 1: Humphrey St. Francis returns just two starters, but one of them is first-team Super-State and Husker recruit Allison Weidner. The Flyers also return Alissa Kosch (9.3 points per game last year). St. Francis has reached the state final in each of the past three seasons, only to fall short. Expect Weidner and her teammates to be extra-motivated to get over the hump in March.

The challengers: St. Francis will certainly be challenged as this is one of the more wide-open classes. Sacred Heart is always in the mix at the end of each season, and the Irish have Erison Vonderschmidt (13.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) back. CWC, which dropped down a class, should be very balanced in the scoring column, Mullen has one of the state's top guards in Samantha Moore, and never count out Wynot, which must replace six seniors but continues to build depth and win championships.