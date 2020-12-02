Preseason girls basketball ratings, players to watch and our initial takes

The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Here's a look at Clark Grell's ratings heading into a fresh season:
RS: Returning starters
Class A (2019-20) | RS
1. Lincoln Pius X (26-1) | 4
2. Fremont (21-8) | 4
3. Lincoln Southwest (18-9) | 4
4. Millard South (27-2) | 3
5. North Platte (19-5) | 4
6. Omaha Central (9-15) | 4
7. Lincoln High (17-7) | 3
8. Lincoln East (24-4) | 1
9. Omaha Westside (23-6) | 1
10. Omaha Burke (10-13) | 4
Contenders: Gretna, Kearney, Millard North, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista South.
The case for No. 1: Lincoln Pius X, currently one of 15 Lancaster County schools unable to play, returns four starters, including first-team Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski, who had a great summer season. The Bolts also bring back one of the state's best point guards in Jillian Aschoff. Mariam Miller is one of the top defenders in the class and Adison Markowski is an outside threat.
The challengers: Fremont returns four starters, including the state's top shooter in Taylor McCabe, a first-team Super-Stater and Iowa recruit. The Tigers must replace Sydney Golladay at point guard. Lincoln Southwest may have the deepest roster in Class A, and it's led by multi-sport standout Kate Dilsaver. Millard South is young but remains one of the more talented teams in the state.
Prime to make a move: Some of the state's top teams from a season ago lost several contributors, which will open the door for other teams. Omaha Central returns one of the state's top players in Aaniya Webb, and incoming freshman point guard Inia Jones is receiving Division I interest. Lincoln High must replace Nyayongah Gony, but the Links return Kaysia Woods and add J'unti Franklin, who was an all-state performer in Louisiana last season.
Returning all-staters
First team
*Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X | 6-3 | Sr.
*Taylor McCabe, Fremont | 5-9 | Jr.
Second team
+Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X | 5-7 | Sr.
Others to watch
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High | 6-0 | Sr.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte | 5-8 | Sr.
Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke | 6-0 | Sr.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West | 5-6 | Jr.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central | 6-0 | Jr.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South | 5-8 | So.
Cora Olsen, Millard South | 5-8 | So.
* First-team Super-State; + Third-team Super-State
Class B (2019-20) | RS
1. Norris (13-10) | 4
2. Elkhorn (16-7)* | 3
3. York (17-9) | 3
4. Bennington (21-3) | 3
5. Elkhorn North (NA) | NA
6. South Sioux City (12-11)* | 3
7. Blair (14-10) | 4
8. Omaha Skutt (6-19) | 5
9. Beatrice (22-4) | 2
10. Crete (27-1) | 2
*Class A in 2019-20
Contenders: Hastings, Northwest, Scottsbluff.
The case for No. 1: When Norris was clicking last year, the Titans were as good as anyone. With four starters back, including first-team all-stater Brianna Stai, Norris will bank on its experience, shooting, depth and size. That's quite a combination.
The challengers: Just about every team after Norris has question marks. Elkhorn must replace some key players, but the Antlers should remain strong defensively and they have the athletes to play up-tempo. York returns a dynamic guard in 6-foot Mattie Portwine, and Bennington welcomes back a pair of double-digit scorers, including Taylor Sedlacek.
Welcome, Wolves: Elkhorn North is a first-year program, so it has no seniors, but the Wolves are primed to make an immediate impact. Incoming freshman Britt Prince is a 6-foot point guard with scholarship offers from Nebraska and Creighton, and Reilly Palmer averaged 10.9 points per game with Elkhorn last season.
Returning all-staters
First team
Brianna Stai, Norris | 6-0 | Sr.
Second team
Maddie Portwine, York | 6-0 | Sr.
Others to watch
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North | 6-0 | Fr.
Class C-1 (2019-20) | RS
1. West Point-Beemer (23-6) | 5
2. North Bend Central (27-2) | 2
3. Adams Central (18-11) | 3
4. Hastings SC (26-3)* | 3
5. Malcolm (19-7) | 4
6. Broken Bow (23-3) | 4
7. Wahoo (18-8) | 4
8. St. Paul (24-4) | 3
9. Grand Island CC (17-8)* | 3
10. Oakland-Craig (26-3)* | 2
* Class C-2 in 2019-20
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview, DC West, Lincoln Christian, O'Neill, Pierce, Sidney.
Case for No. 1: West Point-Beemer's entire rotation from last season remains intact, and the Cadets are looking to build on back-to-back state tournament appearances. Leading the way is first-team all-stater Sydney Swanson, who averaged more than 20 points per contest as a junior.
The challengers: There are several. Defending state champion North Bend Central must replace three starters, but sisters Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel should keep the Tigers in contention. Adams Central is very balanced, and St. Cecilia seeks success after winning back-to-back C-2 crowns.
Tough sledding: C-1 always has a lot of depth, but it's even more impressive this year. Many teams return four or more starters. Add Sidney (Class B last year) and Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2) and Oakland-Craig (C-2), and you have 11 state qualifiers from last year in one class. And don't count out traditional powers Lincoln Christian and Bishop Neumann.
Returning all-staters
First team
Sydney Swanson, West Point-Beemer | 5-7 | Sr.
*Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC | 5-6 | Jr.
Second team
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central | 5-7 | Jr.
Olivia Reed, Chadron | 6-1 | Jr.
*Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC | 5-9 | Jr.
* Class C-2 in 2019-20
Class C-2 (2019-20); RS
1. Crofton (25-4) | 3
2. BRLD (20-6) | 4
3. Clarkson/Leigh (20-6) | 3
4. Centennial (16-9) | 5
5. Ponca (23-5) | 2
6. Pender (17-12)* | 3
7. Guardian Angels CC (22-4) | 3
8. Sutton (14-9) | 5
9. Lutheran High Northeast (12-10) | 5
10. North Central (20-5) | 4
* Class D-1 in 2019-20
Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Lourdes CC, Norfolk Catholic, Overton, South Loup, Wood River.
The case for No. 1: We're guaranteed a new champion in Class C-2 after two-time defending champ Hastings St. Cecilia moved up to C-1. Led by all-stater Lacy Sprakal, Crofton returns experience from teams that finished No. 2 in each of the past two seasons.
The challengers: BRLD has three players — Caragan Tietz, Jordan Snyder and Isabel Freemont — who can score, and the Wolverines return eight letterwinners. Clarkson/Leigh also will turn to its depth. Centennial should receive a boost from a pair of players returning from injury, including all-stater Kate Hirschfeld.
Fall carryover: Lutheran High Northeast won a state volleyball championship, and with the return of five starters, the Eagles have high hopes for the hardwood. The Eagles return 92% of their scoring output.
Returning all-staters
Second team
Lacey Sprakel, Crofton | 5-9 | Sr.
Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial | 5-10 | Sr.
Caragan Tietz, BRLD | 5-9 | Sr.
*Ashley Ostrand, Pender | 5-5 | Sr.
* Class D-1 in 2019-20
Class D-1 (2019-20) | RS
1. Pleasanton (28-0) | 4
2. Hartington CC (11-14) | 3
3. BDS (18-6)* | 3
4. Archbishop Bergan (16-10) | 1
5. Humphrey/LHF (20-6) | 2
6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (18-7) | 2
7. Weeping Water (25-2) | 3
8. Yutan (15-10)^ | 2
9. North Platte St. Pat's (17-8) | 3
10. South Platte (18-3) | NA
* Class D-2 in 2019-20; ^ C-2 in 2019-20
Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Cambridge, Elkhorn Valley, Mead, Neligh-Oakdale.
The case for No. 1: Pleasanton was the wire-to-wire No. 1 team last season en route to a state championship. The Bulldogs aim for a repeat, and they'll do so on the heels of a state volleyball championship. Senior guard Kaci Pierce was a first-team all-stater last season, and Isabelle Paitz was a second-team all-stater.
The challengers: Hartington Cedar Catholic reached the state semifinals last season, benefiting from a rugged schedule. The Trojans return two dynamic scorers in senior guard Brynn Wortmann and sophomore guard Makenna Noecker. BDS moves up a class, but should be in the mix with Macy Kamler's skill set on both the offensive and defensive ends. Bergan must replace four starters, but many young players are set to help senior Lauren Baker.
Returning all-staters
First team
Grace Cave, Weeping Water | 5-7 | Sr.
Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan | 5-10 | Sr.
Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton | 5-8 | Sr.
*Macy Kambler, BDS | 5-10 | Sr.
Second team
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton | 6-4 | Sr.
Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton | 5-9 | Sr.
* Class D-2 in 2019-20
Class D-2 (2019-20); RS
1. Humphrey SF (25-3) | 2
2. Falls City SH (26-4) | 4
3. CWC (27-2)* | 4
4. Mullen (26-3) | 4
5. Wynot (25-4) | 2
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4)* | 2
7. Diller-Odell (13-11)* | 2
8. Sterling (20-8) | 3
9. Loomis (19-7) | 2
10. Exeter-Milligan (15-10) | 4
* Class D-1 in 2019-20
Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, Dorchester, Lawrence-Nelson, Nebraska Christian.
The case for No. 1: Humphrey St. Francis returns just two starters, but one of them is first-team Super-State and Husker recruit Allison Weidner. The Flyers also return Alissa Kosch (9.3 points per game last year). St. Francis has reached the state final in each of the past three seasons, only to fall short. Expect Weidner and her teammates to be extra-motivated to get over the hump in March.
The challengers: St. Francis will certainly be challenged as this is one of the more wide-open classes. Sacred Heart is always in the mix at the end of each season, and the Irish have Erison Vonderschmidt (13.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) back. CWC, which dropped down a class, should be very balanced in the scoring column, Mullen has one of the state's top guards in Samantha Moore, and never count out Wynot, which must replace six seniors but continues to build depth and win championships.
Returning all-staters
First team
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF | 5-9 | Sr.
Samantha Moore, Mullen | 6-0 | Sr.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH | 5-10 | Jr.
Second team
Elle Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore | 5-9 | Sr.
Macy Richardson, Sterling | 5-9 | So.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
