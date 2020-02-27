Preparing for the unknowns goes with the territory for teams heading into district finals

The Malcolm girls ventured into parts unknown after a loss to Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict final round last Thursday.
The fate of their season was in doubt for 10-15 minutes after the final buzzer.
But the coaches checked some scores and it became clear that Malcolm would continue to play. The Clippers were in line for one of the four wild cards for Friday's Class C-1 district finals.
Seven district champions will be crowned Thursday in Class A. Here's a look at the matchups:
That led to unlocking the next mystery: Ogallala, Malcolm's district final opponent.
Prior to last season, it was rare for a team in the eastern part of the state to play a team from the western third or half — or southern Nebraska vs. northern Nebraska — until the state tournament. The postseason format to determine state berths was based on geography, grouping teams in close quarters.
Last year, the state adopted a more effective format for determining the eight best teams per class, taking 12 regionally based district champions and four wild cards, then seeding them one through 16 based on power points.
The new district finals setup has no geographic boundaries. Matchups such as Malcolm-Ogallala (this year in Kearney), Wahoo-Chase County (Kearney), Superior-North Central (Ord) and Wynot-Crawford (Valentine) are more probable.
That means preparing for a team that you know little about. There are no common opponents, which adds to the puzzle.
Solving the mystery opponent is the theme this year. Of the 32 district finals across the lower four classes, only three are rematches from earlier in the season — Lincoln Christian and Louisville (C-1), North Platte St. Pat's and Dundy County-Stratton (D-1), and Loomis and Silver Lake (D-2).
"You kind of go and play at this point," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "They (Ogallala) feel probably the same way about us. They probably don't know a whole lot about us."
That doesn't stop coaches from going into cram sessions, looking for that edge. They dive deep into the film, look for tendencies, maybe call some coaches in other parts of the state to get the lowdown.
Actually, in the case of Wahoo and Chase County, they don't have to dig as far. They met in a district final last year, with Wahoo prevailing.
"Since we played them last year, I have last year's film, but we're a different team," said Wahoo coach Linda Walker, who also noted that Chase County has changed, too.
Walker said she has looked through a ton of game film to get ready for Friday. Part of that is tied to playing an unfamiliar opponent.
The other part ...
"This is a big game," Walker said. "Either you are going to move on and play at state or you're to be done."
Superior coach Jim Sullivan has been studying North Central this week. He sees a team with good depth, good athletes and good speed. The Knights like to press, too.
But Sullivan's focus remains on what his team can control.
"I don't worry so much about the other team," he said. "I'm more worried about us. Regardless of who we play or what we see, it's not going to be anything that we haven't already seen.
"We know we need to play great defense, we have to outrebound them."
The film can also only tell so much. When watching Ogallala, Klepper notices the Indians' quickness.
"It's one thing to watch them on film, but it's kind of another thing watching them live," he said. "Until we get get there and actually play the game, maybe that first quarter there'd be some adjustments after that."
Malcolm has one of the youngest teams in the district final round. The Clippers have no seniors and start two freshmen. They've adopted a no-fear approach, Klepper said, which he hopes works in their favor this week.
"That's kind of our mindset, whether it's Lincoln Christian or whoever, we're not going in scared," he said. "We're going to go in and compete to the best of our ability."
Like Malcolm, Wahoo (ranked No. 10) has made some big strides over the past four weeks after working in four new starters at the beginning of the season. The Warriors are 11-3 since starting 6-4.
Walker said the team is gaining more confidence and is beginning to realize it is capable of making it to Lincoln.
"We've played lots of strong opponents and different kinds of opponents and they have stepped up and they have continued to want to improve, work hard in practice and take on any opponent," Walker said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.