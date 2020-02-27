Preparing for the unknowns goes with the territory for teams heading into district finals

Superior coach Jim Sullivan has been studying North Central this week. He sees a team with good depth, good athletes and good speed. The Knights like to press, too.

But Sullivan's focus remains on what his team can control.

"I don't worry so much about the other team," he said. "I'm more worried about us. Regardless of who we play or what we see, it's not going to be anything that we haven't already seen.

"We know we need to play great defense, we have to outrebound them."

The film can also only tell so much. When watching Ogallala, Klepper notices the Indians' quickness.

"It's one thing to watch them on film, but it's kind of another thing watching them live," he said. "Until we get get there and actually play the game, maybe that first quarter there'd be some adjustments after that."

Malcolm has one of the youngest teams in the district final round. The Clippers have no seniors and start two freshmen. They've adopted a no-fear approach, Klepper said, which he hopes works in their favor this week.