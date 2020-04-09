Prep notes: Lincoln Pius X's Rada picks Washington University; Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris commits to Xavier; Falls City joins ECNC

Lincoln Pius X senior guard Kolbe Rada has committed to play his college basketball at Washington University in St. Louis beginning next season.
The 6-foot-1 Rada was a first-team, all-city selection this past winter after averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Thunderbolts. Rada was a second-team Class B all-stater in 2019 as a junior after helping Pius X win the state championship.
Rada's teammate, 6-3 senior Mitchell Sebek, has also signed to go NCAA Division III — he's headed to Nebraska Wesleyan.
Omaha Burke's Harris commits to Xavier
One of the state's top juniors will be taking her game to the Big East.
Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris announced her commitment to Xavier women's basketball on Wednesday evening.
A 6-foot guard who can handle the ball, Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season for the Bulldogs. She had games of 26 points against Papillion-La Vista and 24 against Omaha Northwest.
Harris also had offers from Missouri-Kansas City, Western Kentucky and Omaha. The offer from the hometown Mavericks came on Tuesday, just hours after UNO announced Carrie Banks as its new coach. Harris also took unofficial visits to Minnesota, Marquette and Creighton.
But in the end, it was Xavier, the first Division I school to offer Harris, that landed the Burke Bulldog.
Xavier also has an offer out to Lincoln High junior Kaysia Woods, a Team Factory club teammate of Harris'.
Falls City joining ECNC
The East Central Nebraska Conference voted unanimously Wednesday to accept Falls City's bid for membership beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
"This is awesome news for our students," Falls City athletic director Don Hogue wrote in an email. "It was been 40 years since Falls City has been in a conference. The 'old' Twin Rivers Conference. We are excited about this opportunity for everyone involved."
The ECNC will consist of Auburn, Falls City, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Malcolm, Mead, Palmyra and Weeping Water beginning in the fall.
