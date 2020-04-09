Prep notes: Lincoln Pius X's Rada picks Washington University; Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris commits to Xavier; Falls City joins ECNC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Pius X senior guard Kolbe Rada has committed to play his college basketball at Washington University in St. Louis beginning next season.

The 6-foot-1 Rada was a first-team, all-city selection this past winter after averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Thunderbolts. Rada was a second-team Class B all-stater in 2019 as a junior after helping Pius X win the state championship.

Rada's teammate, 6-3 senior Mitchell Sebek, has also signed to go NCAA Division III — he's headed to Nebraska Wesleyan.

Omaha Burke's Harris commits to Xavier

One of the state's top juniors will be taking her game to the Big East.

Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris announced her commitment to Xavier women's basketball on Wednesday evening.

A 6-foot guard who can handle the ball, Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season for the Bulldogs. She had games of 26 points against Papillion-La Vista and 24 against Omaha Northwest.