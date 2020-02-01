Prep hoops glance: No. 3 East girls survive No. 10 Millard West in OT; Williams leads LNS boys to win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Northeast 62, Gretna 44: McKenna Minter led three Rockets in double figures with 28 points. Aiyana Jones added 13 and and Bri Minter had 11. After McKenna Minter scored 11 of her 28 points to give the Rockets a 16-10 lead, Lincoln Northeast went on a 20-11 run for a 36-21 lead at the half.

Boys Town 33, College View 29: Xiara Lopez had 11 points to lead the Eagles, but College View could not over come Boys Town 10-3 run in the second quarter of a Frontier Conference Tournament consolation game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna 56, Lincoln Northeast 49: Gretna had three double-figure scorers, led by Craig Frost with a team-high 18 in Gretna. Ely Doble added 16 points for the Dragons, while Hershal Vuksich scored 15. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with a game-high 22 points.

Lincoln North Star 76, Millard South 68: Lincoln North Star survived an offensive onslaught from Millard South to win on the road. The steady hand of Donovan Williams, who led all scorers with 33 points, guided North Star to victory.