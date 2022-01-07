Prep hoops glance: Lincoln High boys get season's first win behind Nguyen, Nick

The Lincoln High boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 41-39 victory over Grand Island on Friday in Grand Island. It's the team's first win since Feb. 4, 2021.

Elvis Nguyen and Collin Nick each scored 12 points to lead the Links.

Nguyen and Nick each scored eight points in the first half, aiding the Links in their 25-21 halftime advantage. In the second half, Grand Island outscored Lincoln High 18-16, but it wasn't enough to take the lead. Lincoln High's second half scoring was led by Vincent Garrett's six points in the third quarter.

Omaha Concordia 69, Lincoln Lutheran 41: The Warriors had 11 of their 14 players score two points or more, but none finished with double digits. Jonny Puelz scored a team-high seven points for Lincoln Lutheran. Zac Kulus led Class C-1 No. 5 Omaha Concordia with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 42: The Rockets had a shot at the buzzer fall short and the Spartans escaped Lincoln Northeast with Matalynn Campbell hitting a clutch free throw in the final 10 seconds. Campbell led the Spartans with 14 points. Doneelah Washington led Northeast with 15 points.