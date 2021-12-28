Prep hoops glance: Lincoln Christian girls knock off Class B No. 6 Waverly

Freshman Kena Ailes scored 20 points to help the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team rally for a 47-43 upset of Class B No. 6 Waverly on Tuesday in the Waverly Holiday Tournament.

The Crusaders opened with an 18-9 run, but Waverly responded and took a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ailes scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help Christian rally. She was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final period.

Paige Radenslaben scored 10 points for Waverly.

Falls City 45, Parkview Christian 33: The Tigers outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the fourth quarter to hold on in the Weeping Water tourney. Madi Jones was the only scorer in double digits for Falls City with 10 points. Kerolene Dos Santos led Parkview Christian with a game-high 13 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Arlington 5: The C-1 No. 2 Warriors had nine players score while holding the Eagles to only five points for the game in a blowout win in the Lutheran tournament. Abby Wachal scored 11 points for Lutheran.

