Prep glance: Woods' big second half carries Links to victory; East sweeps swimming dual vs. Southeast

Senior Kaysia Woods scored 22 points, including 16 in the second half, as Class A No. 7 Lincoln High pulled away for a 52-42 home win against Elkhorn South on Monday.
J'unti Franklin added 12 points for the Links, who improved to 4-2.
NU volleyball recruit Rylee Gray scored seven points and pulled down 21 rebounds for the Storm.
College View 35, Cornerstone Christian 30: Nyanbay Puok led College View at home in its first game of the season with 16 points. Puok scored 12 points in the first half as the Eagles raced to a 21-14 halftime lead. Ava Foster chipped in 10 points.
Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35: Aleziah Anderson and Alexiah Anderson each scored 12 points apiece for host Parkview Christian. Whiting put together 12-6 run in the second quarter to gain the lead and never looked back.
Kinzie Theeler led Whiting and all scorers with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 91, Whiting, Iowa 15: For the second time this season, everyone available for D-2 No. 3 Parkview Christian found the scoring column. The Patriots jumped to an early 40-11 lead after a quarter of play, pressing visiting Whiting in preparation for the upcoming MUDECAS Tournament.
Three players finished in double-figure scoring for Parkview Christian, a team that has yet to score under 70 points this season. Maurice Reide led with 14 points. Brayden Ulrich added 11 and Franco Rossi netted 10.
Cornerstone Christian 44, College View 36: Garrett Fortney dropped 28 points in College View's season debut, but it was not enough as Cornerstone Christian mounted a comeback on the road.
Jake Munos led Cornerstone Christian with 17 points and Ben Pfortmiller drilled three three-pointers in the fourth quarter for Cornerstone Christian.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 123, Lincoln Southeast 54: East sophomore Matthew Schlegelmilch won two individual races and helped two Spartan relay teams to victory at Lincoln Southeast.
Schlegelmilch anchored East's opening victory in the 200-yard medley relay. He added victories in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 7.78 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:51.78), and was the second leg in the Spartans' winning 400 freestyle relay.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 117, Lincoln Southeast 58: Aliana Agnew led East to four victories, including in two relays. Agnew won the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and helped East to wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.