Prep glance: Woods' big second half carries Links to victory; East sweeps swimming dual vs. Southeast

Senior Kaysia Woods scored 22 points, including 16 in the second half, as Class A No. 7 Lincoln High pulled away for a 52-42 home win against Elkhorn South on Monday.

J'unti Franklin added 12 points for the Links, who improved to 4-2.

NU volleyball recruit Rylee Gray scored seven points and pulled down 21 rebounds for the Storm.

College View 35, Cornerstone Christian 30: Nyanbay Puok led College View at home in its first game of the season with 16 points. Puok scored 12 points in the first half as the Eagles raced to a 21-14 halftime lead. Ava Foster chipped in 10 points.

Whiting, Iowa 43, Parkview Christian 35: Aleziah Anderson and Alexiah Anderson each scored 12 points apiece for host Parkview Christian. Whiting put together 12-6 run in the second quarter to gain the lead and never looked back.

Kinzie Theeler led Whiting and all scorers with 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL