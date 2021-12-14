Prep glance: Williams' late shot completes Omaha Northwest's comeback over Southeast

Jalecia Williams made a layup with under a minute left to complete an eight-point comeback as Omaha Northwest defeated Lincoln Southeast 36-33 in a girls basketball game Tuesday in Omaha.

Trailing 31-23 entering the fourth quarter, the Huskies' defense came in clutch, holding the Knights to only two points the entire quarter. Williams led all scorers with 15 points. Taniya Golden added eight points. Kya Branch led Southeast with 12 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22: Class C-1 No. 2 Lutheran opened on a 12-5 run over Seward and never looked back at home. The Warriors used an offensively balanced attack, led by Katelynn Oxley's eight points. Abby Wachal provided seven more, while Raegen Holle and Shanae Bergt added five points apiece.

Parkview Christian 57, Friend 16: Kerolene dos Santos and Myllena De Sousa each scored 19 points to lead the Patriots. Dos Santos grabbed 19 rebounds while De Sousa contributed six assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59: Tate Odvody scored a game-high 23 points for the Class A No. 2 Warriors as they surpassed the Knights on the road.