Prep glance: Williams' late shot completes Omaha Northwest's comeback over Southeast

Jalecia Williams made a layup with under a minute left to complete an eight-point comeback as Omaha Northwest defeated Lincoln Southeast 36-33 in a girls basketball game Tuesday in Omaha.
Trailing 31-23 entering the fourth quarter, the Huskies' defense came in clutch, holding the Knights to only two points the entire quarter. Williams led all scorers with 15 points. Taniya Golden added eight points. Kya Branch led Southeast with 12 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22: Class C-1 No. 2 Lutheran opened on a 12-5 run over Seward and never looked back at home. The Warriors used an offensively balanced attack, led by Katelynn Oxley's eight points. Abby Wachal provided seven more, while Raegen Holle and Shanae Bergt added five points apiece.
Parkview Christian 57, Friend 16: Kerolene dos Santos and Myllena De Sousa each scored 19 points to lead the Patriots. Dos Santos grabbed 19 rebounds while De Sousa contributed six assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59: Tate Odvody scored a game-high 23 points for the Class A No. 2 Warriors as they surpassed the Knights on the road.
Seward 66, Lincoln Lutheran 54: Logan DeBoer scored 14 points to lead Lutheran, including a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, but the Bluejays were too much in the third quarter. Seward went on a 23-12 run in the third frame.
Parkview Christian 57, Friend 52: Friend mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Parkview Christian 21-11, but the Patriots pulled out a win with a strong performance from Viktar Kachalouski, who scored 13 points. Maurice Reide added 11.
SWIMMING
Lincoln High triangular: The Lincoln Southwest boys had the winner for 10 of 12 events as the Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln Northeast 133-47 and Lincoln High 111-61.
Southwest had seven individual winners, including Tommy Palmer in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.3 seconds and Ashton Bailey in the 100 freestyle in :50.41. The Links beat Northeast 107-63 to round out the triangular.
The Lincoln Southwest girls swept all 12 events — including 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay titles for Bella Livingston. Southwest beat Lincoln Northeast 124-55 and Lincoln High 123-56. The Silver Hawks' Scout Mahony won the 50 freestyle in :26.17. Northeast defeated the Links 95-78 in the other part of the triangular.