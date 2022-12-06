Prep glance: The highlights from Tuesday's action, including Pius X's sweep

The Class A No. 3 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team dominated Omaha South 53-12 on Tuesday night. The Thunderbolts jumped out to a hot start thanks to strong defense and offense and never looked back.

Else Vedral led the offense with 15 points and four three-pointers. Right behind her was Adison Markowski with 13 points and three three-pointers.

The Thunderbolts surrendered just three first-half points. Savanah Appel was the most effective offensive player for the Packers, scoring seven points.

Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5: The Patriots opened the game on a 50-0 run. Isabella Minatti scored all of her game-high 18 points in the first half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39: It was a dominating effort from the Thunderbolts on both sides of the court. Matt Bartek had a team-high 13 points for Pius X. He was one of five players in double-digit scoring.

BOYS SWIMMING

LSE Triangular: Lincoln Southeast picked up a 61-36 victory over Lincoln North Star, but Grand Island ruled the pool Tuesday adding wins over LSE (71-30) and North Star (75-19).

Southeast finished second in the 200-yard medley relay behind Oliver Brundieck, Chase Dobson, Ian Hunsberger and Aydan Beal in 1 minute, 59.19 seconds. Aidan Kabourek also finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:16.81).

Mason Orr finished second in the 100 freestyle for North Star in :55.48.

GIRLS SWIMMING

LSE Triangular: Lincoln Southeast took both dual victories Tuesday with Natalya and Arianna Woods helping lead the way with three combined individual event wins and two Lincoln Southeast relay victories.

LSE defeated Lincoln North Star 72-30 and Grand Island 51-47. The Islanders won 73-28 over North Star.

Arianna Woods led LSE in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 5.86 seconds, while Natalya Woods captured the 50 freestyle (:24.61) and 500 freestyle (5:10.09). The Knights added victories in the 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay with Maizie Stricker and Claire Sailer adding to the victories with Arianna and Natayla Woods. Stricker also won the 200 IM in 2:18.66.