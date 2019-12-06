Prep glance: Shottenkirk leads Gator girls past Kearney

Kylie Shottenkirk scored a game-high 14 points to lead Lincoln North Star to a 57-38 win over Kearney in the third-place game at the Early Bird Classic on Friday in Kearney.
North Star led from start to finish after a 16-7 outburst in the first quarter and doubled up the Bearcats in the fourth with an 18-9 run.
Alivya Bollen added 12 points and Abby Krieser added 10 for North Star.
Lincoln Christian 30, Fairbury 28: Senior post Olivia Hollenbeck scored 20 points and Fairbury missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, allowing the Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders to escape. Fairbury rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to make it interesting. Sara Huss had 12 points for the Lady Jeffs.
Crete 65, Hastings 30: Morgan Maly had herself a night, scoring 25 of Crete's 29 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 36 in Hastings. Maly drained six three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with nine threes overall.
WRESTLING
Blair Invitational: Lincoln North Star had a pair of second-place finishers. Angel Hernandez reached the 152-pound final before being pinned, and senior Sheldon Isom was edged by Blair's Braden Hanson, 7-6, for the 182-pound title. Host Blair won the meet. North Star finished in sixth place.
Fremont Invitational: Lincoln High finished fourth with 108 1/2 points, led by Pla Plot Soe's individual title at 126 pounds. Plot Soe pinned Weston Godfrey of Norfolk in 60 seconds in the championship match. Korbin Arnold (132) and Jackson Okereke (152) finished second, while Lah Htoo (138), Amani Mfinanga (14) and Quinn Thew (160) picked up fourth-place finishes.