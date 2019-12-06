Prep glance: Shottenkirk leads Gator girls past Kearney

Kylie Shottenkirk scored a game-high 14 points to lead Lincoln North Star to a 57-38 win over Kearney in the third-place game at the Early Bird Classic on Friday in Kearney.

North Star led from start to finish after a 16-7 outburst in the first quarter and doubled up the Bearcats in the fourth with an 18-9 run.

Alivya Bollen added 12 points and Abby Krieser added 10 for North Star.

Lincoln Christian 30, Fairbury 28: Senior post Olivia Hollenbeck scored 20 points and Fairbury missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, allowing the Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders to escape. Fairbury rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to make it interesting. Sara Huss had 12 points for the Lady Jeffs.

Crete 65, Hastings 30: Morgan Maly had herself a night, scoring 25 of Crete's 29 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 36 in Hastings. Maly drained six three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with nine threes overall.

WRESTLING