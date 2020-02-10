Prep glance: Senior Night special for Lincoln Lutheran in win over Ralston

Lincoln Lutheran started all five seniors Monday on Senior Night, where they combined for 39 points in a 59-39 victory over Ralston at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

Senior Lexie Kriezel connected on four of the Warriors' season-high nine three-pointers to lead Lutheran with a game-high 12 points. Kayla Steinbauer added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Elayne Poppe added nine points.

Fellow seniors Hannah Ernst had six points and Alayna Bergt added one.

Wahoo 43, Waverly 31: Wahoo point guard Kendal Brigham scored a game-high 22 points in Waverly and made her 1,000th career point, as well. Brigham scored six points in the fourth quarter with the milestone coming at the free-throw line in the final minute.