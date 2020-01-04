Prep glance: Poppe, Wachal lead Lutheran girls to hoops invite title

The Warriors scored at least 11 points in each of the next three periods to run away with a 45-26 win against Heartland Lutheran in the consolation match.

Lincoln Lutheran was held to just two points in the opening eight minutes, while Heartland Lutheran mustered six to take an early advantage.

From there, though, it was all Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors rattled off 18 points in the second quarter to lead 20-8 at halftime — a lead it never squandered, outscoring Heartland Lutheran 25-12 after the intermission.

Luke Volin and Josh Puelz both scored 10 points to lead the Warriors, who improved to 6-3.

Lincoln Southwest 56, Norfolk 46: Ben Hunzeker and Jayson Wakefield each scored 10 points to lead the Silver Hawks offensively in Norfolk. The Silver Hawks went on a 16-6 run after leading at halftime 26-22.

WRESTLING

Badger Duals: Lincoln East rolled to a first-place finish at Bennington. The Spartans defeated host Bennington 45-17 in the first-place match.

Four Spartans went unbeaten, led by Maxx Mayfield. The Northwestern recruit and 160-pounder pinned each of his five opponents. Grant Lyman, Breckin Sperling and Brandon Baustert also finished with perfect days.