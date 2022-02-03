Prep glance: Phillips helps Rockets set tone in win against North Star

Senior Rasheedah Phillips scored 12 points to lead the Class A No. 10 Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team to a 48-28 win against host Lincoln North Star on Thursday.

The Rockets used an early 11-2 run to take control while holding the Navigators to three single-digit scoring quarters.

Sophomore post player Doneelah Washington added eight points for the Rockets. Freshman Sara Gatwech led the Navigators with 11 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 35, Ashland-Greenwood 22: Elsa Meyer and Abby Wachal each scored 10 points and the Class C-1 No. 3 Warriors used another strong defensive effort to earn a home win.

Ashland-Greenwood led 12-6 at halftime before the Warriors went on a second-half run, which included two three-pointers in the third quarter from Jenna Luebbe.

Meyer scored six of her 10 points in the third quarter.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln Southwest 156, Lincoln Southeast 21: Ashton Bailey led the way for Southwest, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 2.40 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.80). Kael Mlinek added wins in the 200 freestyle (1:46.24) and 100 freestyle (:48.11).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln Southwest 135.5, Lincoln Southeast 47.5: The Silver Hawks benefited from two victories from Isabella Morales in the 100 breaststroke (1:09:03) and 100 butterfly (1:00.71). Natalya Woods led Southeast to victories in the 500 (5:12.48) and 200 freestyles (1:56.70).

