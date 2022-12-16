Prep glance: Parkview girls slip past Nebraska Christian, remain unbeaten

Parkview girls stay unbeaten

In a matchup of unbeaten girls basketball teams, Maria Pastrelo hit the game-winning layup with 5.2 seconds remaining for Parkview Christian in a 42-41 win over Class D-1 No. 9 Nebraska Christian in Central City.

Pastrelo finished with 11 points, while Aisha Dos Santos led all players with 16, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Dos Santos scored 13 of her points in the first half.

The Patriots have now started 6-0 in back-to-back seasons.

WRESTLING

Lou Miloni Invitational: Logan Beaubier scored all 20 points for Lincoln Northeast at the invitational at Omaha Westside, winning the 182-pound weight class and a 7-4 decision in the championship match. Beaubier pinned Omaha Northwest’s Quincy Sherrill in the semifinal before taking the decision over Omaha North’s Deon Cooper. Lincoln High’s Soe Htay finished fourth at 138 pounds. The Links finished 16th with 25 points, while the Rockets took 17th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Island CC 48, Lincoln Christian 38: The Class C No. 7 Grand Island CC Crusaders earned their first win thanks to three players, Ishmael Nadir, Jacob Stegman and Bowdie Fox, finishing in double-figures. C.J. Cuciti led Lincoln Christian with 11 points and two-made threes while Carter Hohlen and Luke Houendick each finished with eight points.