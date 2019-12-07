Prep glance: Northeast girls overcome double-digit deficit to defeat Bellevue West

The Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat Bellevue West 54-51 in the third-place game of the Early Bird Classic on Saturday at Northeast High School.
Down 11 early, the Rockets were down just six at halftime and took control in the second half against the Thunderbirds. McKenna Minter and A’iyana Jones both tallied 17 to lead the Rockets (1-1).
Lincoln East 60, Norfolk 33: The Class A No. 3 Spartans led by 10 at halftime, then limited the Panthers to just 11 second-half points in a first-place game for the Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East. Charlotte Bovaird had a game-high 14 points for East, and Taylor Searcey added 10.
Lincoln Christian 65, Freeman 37: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders had an 11-point lead and continued to pull away throughout the game. Makylee Ailes led five players in double figures with 14 points.
Elkhorn South 71, Lincoln Southeast 38: The Storm outscored the Knights by 18 points in the third quarter and outshot them 7-1 from the three-point line at Southeast. Mackenzie Toomey led the Knight with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Lincoln Northeast 93, Fremont 54: Zach Moerer led the Rockets to a third-place finish in an early season tournament with 23 points. Moerer paced Northeast on four three-pointers as the Rockets paced the game early with a 22-7 run.
Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59: Lincoln East used a three-point barage, draining 11, and got a game-high 22 points from Carter Glenn. The Spartans finished third in the Early Bird Classic backed behind five three-pointer from Glenn and three from Quinton Adams. Adams finished with 13 points.
Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45: Southeast went 7-for-18 from three-point land to sink Elkhorn South in the championship game of the Early Bird Classic at Southeast. Max Renn scored a game-high 20 points while teammate McGinness Schneider put in 16.
Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58: Sophomore Isaac Traudt put up 31 points for Grand Island. The Links stayed in the game up until the third quarter when the Islanders pushed the lead to 13.
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 31: Lincoln Lutheran was down by one point in the first quarter but strong defense resulted in 21 turnovers leading to points for the Warriors. Jonny Puelz and Luke Volin scored 14 each and were strong on the boards in the win.
Wrestling
Lincoln Pius X duals: Lincoln Pius X finished third as the host team, taking victories over Waverly (42-33), Lincoln Northeast (45-24) and Norris (66-14). The Thunderbolts fell to Beatrice 45-27 in their second dual, and 48-32 to Omaha Central. Zane Faust went 5-0 for Pius X in the 126-pound weight class, with two pins, a decision and two weight class forfeits. The Rockets finished fifth with a lone win over Norris 42-39. Wyatt Morgan (182 pounds) and Jayden Schrader both went 4-1 to lead the Rockets.
York Duals Invitational: Lincoln Southeast finished second in the silver bracket , edging Omaha Westside 42-41 in the semifinals before dropping a 45-33 defeat to Central City in the first-place match. John Friendt (170 pounds) picked up four pinfalls, including a 59 second pin over Westsides's Jacob Vincentini.
Kearney Invite: Lincoln Southwest took fourth place of the five-team field with 73½ points. Grand Island took the team title with 114 points followed by Hastings with 105 and Kearney's 104. Landan McLaughlin ruled the 113-pound class with a first-place finish with three pins and a technical fall.
Gardner Edgerton Invite: Maxx Mayfield went 4-0 Saturday in the 152-pound weight class in Gardner, Kansas, leading Lincoln East. Mayfield picked up two decisions and two pinfalls. Breckin Sperling (145) went 4-1 for the Spartans with three pins and a major decision.
Conestoga Invite: Lincoln Christian scored 91 points for a fifth-place finish. John Hasse (195 pounds) had pins of 23 and 50 seconds to reach the final, before taking a 4-1 decision in the championship match to finish first over fellow teammate Sam Driewer. Eli Wegrzyn (132) added a third-place finish for the Crusaders.
Friend Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran finished 11th with 21 points. Grant Wells (120 pounds) led the five-man Warrior squad with a fifth-place finish.
Swimming
Beatrice Invitational: Lincoln Pius X had many first-place finishers, including a sweep of all swimming events on the girls side.
Senior Katie Stonehocker won two events (50- and 100-yard freestyles) and was on two winning relay teams. Stonehocker won the 50 free in 25.12 seconds and the 100 free in :55.35.
The Pius X girls rolled to the team title with 442 points, 142 more than second-place Beatrice.
The Pius X boys won nine events, including a sweep of the relays. Ethan Newland (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Alex Becker (50 and 500 freestyles) each won two individual events, leading the Thunderbolts to a second-place finish behind Ralston/Omaha Gross.