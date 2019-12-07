Prep glance: No. 3 Spartans lock down on defense, roll past Norfolk

Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 45: Southeast went 7-for-18 from three-point land to sink Elkhorn South in the championship game of the Early Bird Classic at Southeast. Max Renn scored a game-high 20 points while teammate McGinness Schneider put in 16.

Lincoln Northeast 93, Fremont 54: Zach Moerer led the Rockets to a third-place finish in an early season tournament with 23 points. Moerer paced Northeast on four three-pointers as the Rockets paced the game early with a 22-7 run.

Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 59: Lincoln East used a three-point barage, draining 11, and got a game-high 22 points from Carter Glenn. The Spartans finished third in the Early Bird Classic backed behind five three-pointer from Glenn and three from Quinton Adams. Adams finished with 13 points.

Grand Island 70, Lincoln High 58: Sophomore Isaac Traudt put up 31 points for Grand Island. The Links stayed in the game up until the third quarter when the Islanders pushed the lead to 13.

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 31: Lincoln Lutheran was down by one point in the first quarter but strong defense resulted in 21 turnovers leading to points for the Warriors. Jonny Puelz and Luke Volin scored 14 each and were strong on the boards in the win.

