Charley Bovaird scored 12 points and Haley Peterson added 10 in leading Class A No. 5 Lincoln East to a 48-40 win at Norfolk on Thursday night in girls basketball.

The Spartans, who knocked off No. 1 Millard South on Tuesday, trailed by a point at halftime, but a 12-7 third-quarter run helped give East an edge.