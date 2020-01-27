Prep glance: Lutheran girls click in conference tourney win over Neumann

Lincoln Lutheran did not allow a single basket in the second half, rolling Bishop Neumann, 53-25, on Monday in a Centennial Conference Tournament play-in game at Lincoln Lutheran.
The Warriors played Neumann on Friday — a 38-23 victory — allowing Lutheran head coach Allen Simpson to make a key adjustment in the second half.
Simpson switched the defense to a 1-2-2 press, forcing Neumann into nine of its 22 turnovers in the third quarter.
"They are fairly young with a lot of freshman and sophomores," Simpson said. "We played them on Friday and thought we could take advantage of their guard play."
Elayne Poppe finished with four three-pointers and led the Warriors with 16 points. Three of Poppe's threes came in the first quarter to give Lutheran an 11-5 lead.
Lutheran moves on to play second-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Island. The Warriors played GICC in the season opener, leading the entire game until the Crusaders hit a go-ahead bucket with two seconds remaining.
"If we can play with the same effort that we played with at home, it should be a good game," Simpson said. "We're back to .500 (7-7) now after starting the season 1-5."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Christian 64, College View 57: Sophomore Tyler Eastman and freshman Rendell Gines combined for 45 points to lead Omaha Christian to a first-round victory in the Frontier Conference Tournament. Eastman scored 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Garrett Fortney scored 19 points and senior Matthan Sigowa added 16 to lead College View.
Parkview Christian 75, Whiting, Iowa 28: Jalen Curry scored 14 points as the Class D-2 No. 4 Patriots held Whiting to just 10 points in the second half in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament at home.
Connor Brooks added 12 point for Parkview, which stormed to a 41-18 first-half lead after allowing zero points in the second quarter.
Jamal Smith also scored in double digits for Parkview (9-5) with 10 points.