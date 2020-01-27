Prep glance: Lutheran girls click in conference tourney win over Neumann

Lincoln Lutheran did not allow a single basket in the second half, rolling Bishop Neumann, 53-25, on Monday in a Centennial Conference Tournament play-in game at Lincoln Lutheran.

The Warriors played Neumann on Friday — a 38-23 victory — allowing Lutheran head coach Allen Simpson to make a key adjustment in the second half.

Simpson switched the defense to a 1-2-2 press, forcing Neumann into nine of its 22 turnovers in the third quarter.

"They are fairly young with a lot of freshman and sophomores," Simpson said. "We played them on Friday and thought we could take advantage of their guard play."

Elayne Poppe finished with four three-pointers and led the Warriors with 16 points. Three of Poppe's threes came in the first quarter to give Lutheran an 11-5 lead.

Lutheran moves on to play second-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Island. The Warriors played GICC in the season opener, leading the entire game until the Crusaders hit a go-ahead bucket with two seconds remaining.

"If we can play with the same effort that we played with at home, it should be a good game," Simpson said. "We're back to .500 (7-7) now after starting the season 1-5."

BOYS BASKETBALL