Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran girls bounce back with win over Ralston

Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran girls cruised to a bounce-back 67-31 win over Ralston on Monday night at home.

The Warriors' defense held the Rams to just five points in the first quarter and scored 41 in the first half, led by 11 points from Elsa Meyer. Meyer finished as the game's leading scorer at 14.

Katelynn Oxley scored 10 points and also grabbed seven rebounds.

The 67 points by Lincoln Lutheran were the most it has scored all season.

Parkview Christian 57, College View 29: After trailing 16-15, the Patriots responded by outscoring the Eagles 42-13 the rest of the way to continue their historic season. Jada Smith led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Myllena dos Santos had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Darian Horst paced College View with 12 points.

