Prep glance: Lincoln Christian prevails over Lincoln Lutheran, and other Thursday notables

The Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian girls basketball team needed a huge run to stave off Lincoln Lutheran, and the Crusaders got it.

Christian earned a 51-44 win over its city foe on Thursday in Boys Town to advance to the Centennial Conference Championship.

The Crusaders outscored Lutheran 36-17 between the second and third quarters, 13 of those points coming from Kena Ailes. She had a game-high 15.

The Warriors went on a 13-4 run in the fourth but could not complete the comeback. Jamison Wahl had 11.

Lincoln High 66, Columbus 26: Kiana Wiley scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the No. 3 Links to a blowout win. Jailynn Brill added 16 points and Dyvine Harris 10 for Lincoln High.

Waverly 49, Blair 38: Peyton Tritz scored a game-high 19 points to lead the No. 10 Vikings to a third-place finish at the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Parker Christiansen had 13.

Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37: Halle Dolliver scored 22 points to lead the C-1 No. 9 Clippers to an upset over the B No. 4 Lady Orange in a Trailblazer Conference semifinal. Riley Schwisow had 13 for Beatrice.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 70, Columbus 28: Lincoln High built up a 38-14 lead at the half and cruised the rest of the way. Vincent Garrett scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Links and Justin Bolis had 12.

Parkview Christian 77, Omaha Christian 30: The D-2 No. 1 Patriots rolled after a narrow first quarter, outscoring the Eagles 53-13 in the final three periods to advance to the Frontier Conference championship. Viktor Kachalouski led Parkview with 19 points and Maurice Reide had 17.

Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 46: The Stars outscored the Crusaders 20-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ty Hansen knocked down three three-pointers for a game-high 16 points for Christian. Luke Hovendick had 13.

Logan View/SS 30, Raymond Central 27: Aaron Fitzke scored nine points to lead Logan View/SS. Isaak Fredrickson scored eight for the Mustangs, all coming in the second quarter.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln High Triangular: Lincoln High defeated Lincoln Southeast 65-33 in a city battle. Simon Johnson won the 100-yard backstroke for the Links in 1 minute, 8.87 seconds, and Brendan Moon added a 200 freestyle victory in 2:02.81 to lead the Links. Evan Farr took care of diving for Lincoln Southeast with a winning score 230.20. Fremont defeated the Links 55-39 and Lincoln Southeast 67-29.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln High Triangular: Lincoln Southeast won nine of the 12 events to pick up two dual victories. The Knights defeated host Lincoln High 75-25 and Fremont 65-37. Sophia Holz picked up the lone win for the Links in the 100-yard backstroke in 1.15.83. Sawer Eastman had two individual victories for Lincoln Southeast with wins in the 50 freestyle (:26.06) and the 100 freestyle (:55.98). Fremont added a 62-36 win over Lincoln High.