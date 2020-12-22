Prep glance: Krieser's late basket lifts North Star past No. 6 Lincoln High

Abby Krieser picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, but she showed up when Lincoln North Star needed her most.

The senior hit the game-winning shot with under 10 seconds left and North Star held off Class A No. 6 Lincoln High 52-51 on Tuesday at North Star.

"It was a back-and-forth and physical game," North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said. "It was a fun game and an intense game."

North Star looked elsewhere for scoring as Krieser finished with four points, and the Navigators second-leading scorer Kinsley Ragland was out sick. Sophomore Dyvine Harris stepped up to lead North Star with 13 points.

"The girls were eager to have this game to prove ourselves," Jorgenson said.

Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods had 26 points.

Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34: Class A No. 3 Southwest jumped to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back at home. Skylar Pieper and Kate Dilsaver each had nine points for the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln Northeast 41, Columbus 21: Doneelah Washington led Northeast with a game-high 22 points. The Rockets outscored Columbus 26-13 in the second and third quarters.