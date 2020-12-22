Prep glance: Krieser's late basket lifts North Star past No. 6 Lincoln High

Abby Krieser picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, but she showed up when Lincoln North Star needed her most.
The senior hit the game-winning shot with under 10 seconds left and North Star held off Class A No. 6 Lincoln High 52-51 on Tuesday at North Star.
"It was a back-and-forth and physical game," North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said. "It was a fun game and an intense game."
North Star looked elsewhere for scoring as Krieser finished with four points, and the Navigators second-leading scorer Kinsley Ragland was out sick. Sophomore Dyvine Harris stepped up to lead North Star with 13 points.
"The girls were eager to have this game to prove ourselves," Jorgenson said.
Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods had 26 points.
Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34: Class A No. 3 Southwest jumped to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back at home. Skylar Pieper and Kate Dilsaver each had nine points for the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln Northeast 41, Columbus 21: Doneelah Washington led Northeast with a game-high 22 points. The Rockets outscored Columbus 26-13 in the second and third quarters.
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35: Katelynn Oxley scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Lutheran in Seward.
Omaha Skutt 63, Lincoln Christian 34: Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt opened with a 21-6 run over Lincoln Christian. Freshman Peyton McCabe finished with 19 points to lead Omaha Skutt. Annie Hueser led the Crusaders with seven points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT: Class A No. 8 Southwest avoided a scare on the road, holding off Norfolk in double overtime. Ben Hunzeker finished with 17 points and Jared Bohrer chipped in 13 to overcome a 33-point performance from Norfolk's Kallan Herman.
Lincoln Northeast 68, Columbus 49: The Rockets moved to 3-0 behind Pierce Bazil's 25 points. Northeast jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter.
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50: Joshua Puelz scored 25 points for the Warriors as they overcome an early deficit to win on the road. Jonny Puelz scored 13 for Lincoln Lutheran. Traetyn Schaefer led the Bluejays with 17 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 133, Lincoln North Star 46: Matthew Schlegelmilch led East to four victories, including two relays. Schlegelmilch anchored East to a winning time of 1 minute, 49.79 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay and was the third leg in the Spartans' winning 400 freestyle relay. The sophomore added wins in the 200 freestyle (1:57.48) and 500 freestyle (5:14.36).
Lincoln Northeast Triangular: Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln Northeast 146-34 and Lincoln High 149-28, winning 11 of 12 events. Ethan Reida led Lincoln Southwest to a victory in the first event, the 200-yard medley, and added individual wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 127, Lincoln North Star 47: East opened the dual with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.37. Ella Winjum added a victory for East in the 200 freestyle, and Alaina Agnew edged out fellow Spartan Mia Nielsen in the 50 freestyle.
Lincoln Northeast triangular: Lincoln Southwest defeated both Lincoln Northeast (135-48) and Lincoln High (140-37), and the Rockets defeated Lincoln High 107-66. Lanyon Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.55 and 50 freestyle (:25.71).