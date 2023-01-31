 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Highlights from Tuesday's action, including Christensen's big night for LSW

Chris Basnett is joined by Nate Thomas in the latest episode of the podcast, which centers on Lincoln's rising hoops climate.

Brinly Christensen scored 25 points to power the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to a 49-33 win against Omaha Westside on Tuesday in Omaha.

Christensen hit five three-pointers. Aniya Seymore added seven points for the Silver Hawks. 

Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19: Kendall Anderson broke a school record by connecting on seven three-pointers in a 21-point performance for the Navigators. Ani Leu scored 18 points for North Star.

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37: Kena Ailes' 24 points led to a blowout win for the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders. Lincoln Christian outscored the Cavaliers 38-23 in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5: Ayla Roth's 21 points led the Class C-1 No. 7 Eagles to advance in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44: Three players scored in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 9 Clippers, led by Halle Dolliver's 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57: The Class A No. 9 Warriors outscored the Silver Hawks 31-7 in the second quarter. Tate Odvody's 23 points were a game-high for Westside, while Rylan Smith had 17 for Southwest.

Lincoln Christian 79, Omaha Buena Vista 28: Luke Hovendick hit six three-pointers for 22 points as the Crusaders outscored Buena Vista 41-5 in the second half. CJ Cuciti chipped in with 18 points for Christian.

Fillmore Central 41, Milford 31: The Panthers were led by 11 points from Dan Stoner to advance in the SNC Tournament. Nelson Girmus had 12 points for the Eagles.

BOYS WRESTLING

Lincoln East triangular: On the cusp of the state duals tournament, Lincoln East, a Class A state dual qualifier, picked up a pair of dominant victories, against Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans pinned their way to a 66-9 victory against North Star and a 66-7 win against Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans combined for 12 pins between the two duals. North Star defeated Lincoln Southwest 36-33 with the Gators' Jordan O'Connor taking the final match in a 6-2 decision at 126 pounds to secure the victory.

SWIMMING

Lincoln East triangular: Lincoln Pius X boys defeated Lincoln Northeast 103-81, but it was Lincoln East that swam to two victories. Lincoln East defeated Pius X 130-55 and Lincoln Northeast 138-46. Matthew Schlegelmilch won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke for the Spartans.

Lincoln East also won both duals over the Bolts and Rockets on the girls side with a 126-57 victory over Pius X and added a 132-40 victory over Northeast. Pius X defeated Lincoln Northeast 117-59. It was senior night for the Bolts hosted by Lincoln East.

