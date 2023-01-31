Prep glance: Highlights from Tuesday's action, including Christensen's big night for LSW

Brinly Christensen scored 25 points to power the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to a 49-33 win against Omaha Westside on Tuesday in Omaha.

Christensen hit five three-pointers. Aniya Seymore added seven points for the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19: Kendall Anderson broke a school record by connecting on seven three-pointers in a 21-point performance for the Navigators. Ani Leu scored 18 points for North Star.

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37: Kena Ailes' 24 points led to a blowout win for the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders. Lincoln Christian outscored the Cavaliers 38-23 in the second and third quarters to pull away.

Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5: Ayla Roth's 21 points led the Class C-1 No. 7 Eagles to advance in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44: Three players scored in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 9 Clippers, led by Halle Dolliver's 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57: The Class A No. 9 Warriors outscored the Silver Hawks 31-7 in the second quarter. Tate Odvody's 23 points were a game-high for Westside, while Rylan Smith had 17 for Southwest.

Lincoln Christian 79, Omaha Buena Vista 28: Luke Hovendick hit six three-pointers for 22 points as the Crusaders outscored Buena Vista 41-5 in the second half. CJ Cuciti chipped in with 18 points for Christian.

Fillmore Central 41, Milford 31: The Panthers were led by 11 points from Dan Stoner to advance in the SNC Tournament. Nelson Girmus had 12 points for the Eagles.

BOYS WRESTLING

Lincoln East triangular: On the cusp of the state duals tournament, Lincoln East, a Class A state dual qualifier, picked up a pair of dominant victories, against Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans pinned their way to a 66-9 victory against North Star and a 66-7 win against Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans combined for 12 pins between the two duals. North Star defeated Lincoln Southwest 36-33 with the Gators' Jordan O'Connor taking the final match in a 6-2 decision at 126 pounds to secure the victory.

SWIMMING

Lincoln East triangular: Lincoln Pius X boys defeated Lincoln Northeast 103-81, but it was Lincoln East that swam to two victories. Lincoln East defeated Pius X 130-55 and Lincoln Northeast 138-46. Matthew Schlegelmilch won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke for the Spartans.

Lincoln East also won both duals over the Bolts and Rockets on the girls side with a 126-57 victory over Pius X and added a 132-40 victory over Northeast. Pius X defeated Lincoln Northeast 117-59. It was senior night for the Bolts hosted by Lincoln East.