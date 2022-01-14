Prep glance: Heeran fuels Rockets' second-half charge at Kearney

The sophomore duo of Serena Heeran and Doneelah Washington led the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team to a win at Kearney on Friday in a battle of Class A ratings contenders.
Heeran scored 26 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to lead the Rockets to a 59-32 victory. Washington chipped in 12 points.
The Rockets pulled away with a big second half, outscoring the Bearcats 36-12 after halftime.
Lincoln East 43, Columbus 20: The Spartans put the game away early, closing out the second quarter on a 16-0 run. Matalynn Campbell scored six of her game-high 13 points in the second quarter to lead East.
Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 45, OT: Fraziona Wynn (14) and Sarah Gatwech (17) combined for 31 of North Star's 45 points, but the Panthers overcame a 36-29 deficit after three quarters with a 12-5 run in the fourth.
Columbus Scotus 42, Lincoln Christian 28: Grace Mustard scored eight of her 16 points in the Shamrocks' 15-point first quarter. She went 10-for-12 at the free-throw line. Amelia Hohlen led the Crusaders with nine points.
Southern 41, Parkview Christian 39: Trailing 33-22 after three quarters, Class D-1 No. 8 Southern mounted a 19-6 comeback to win the A Division third-place game at the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. The Patriots were led by Kerolene dos Santos' 14-point performance. Jada Smith added 10 points for Parkview.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln East 76, Columbus 38: Christian Melessa led the way with 15 points and Joe Marfisi added 12 as Lincoln East blew out Norfolk on the road. East led 44-23 at the half after posting back-to-back 22-point quarters.
Lincoln Northeast 57, Kearney 53: The Class A No. 5 Rockets staved off a big Kearney comeback in the second half after leading by 37-21 at the half. Jack Dahlgren scored 12 of his 14 in the second half, but Zander Beard's 15 were enough to get over the finish line. Porter Bazil also had 13 for Northeast.
Lincoln North Star 67, Norfolk 39: The Navigators roared to an 11-2 first-quarter lead and held Norfolk to four first-half points. Lincoln North Star hit nine three-pointers, including four from KG Gatwech. Gatwech led all North Star scorers with 15 points, 12 in the second half.
Grand Island 60, Lincoln Southeast 53: Isaac Traudt scored 22 points as the Islanders staved off a late Knights rally. Grand Island held an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before D'Marius Shumaker scored nine of his 12 in the frame.
Lincoln Christian 67, Columbus Scotus 45: Easton Marshbanks, Ethan Berrier and Cohen Sand all finished with double-digit scoring numbers for the Crusaders. Marshbanks led the way with 17 points, Berrier scored 15 and Sand added 11.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Gene Cotter Invitational: Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit won the girls diving title with a score of 312.50 at Lincoln High. Kearney's Ben Knoell (382.50) outdueled Jack Haeffner (374.75) for the boys diving title.
The meet continues at 10 a.m. Saturday with swimming events.