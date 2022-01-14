Prep glance: Heeran fuels Rockets' second-half charge at Kearney

The sophomore duo of Serena Heeran and Doneelah Washington led the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team to a win at Kearney on Friday in a battle of Class A ratings contenders.

Heeran scored 26 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to lead the Rockets to a 59-32 victory. Washington chipped in 12 points.

The Rockets pulled away with a big second half, outscoring the Bearcats 36-12 after halftime.

Lincoln East 43, Columbus 20: The Spartans put the game away early, closing out the second quarter on a 16-0 run. Matalynn Campbell scored six of her game-high 13 points in the second quarter to lead East.

Norfolk 49, Lincoln North Star 45, OT: Fraziona Wynn (14) and Sarah Gatwech (17) combined for 31 of North Star's 45 points, but the Panthers overcame a 36-29 deficit after three quarters with a 12-5 run in the fourth.

Columbus Scotus 42, Lincoln Christian 28: Grace Mustard scored eight of her 16 points in the Shamrocks' 15-point first quarter. She went 10-for-12 at the free-throw line. Amelia Hohlen led the Crusaders with nine points.