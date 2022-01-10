Prep glance: Dos Santos scores 21 points to lead Parkview Christian girls to first MUDECAS win

Kerolene Dos Santos scored a game-high 21 points for Parkview Christian in the team's first-ever win at the MUDECAS tournament, upsetting Class D-2 No. 7-rated Diller-Odell 46-36 at the City Auditorium in Beatrice. Dos Santos shot 64.2% from the field, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked six shots.

Angel Chumber and Myllena De Sousa each scored 11 points for the Patriots. Chumber went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and also had eight rebounds and three steals. De Sousa grabbed eight boards and held NSAA girls basketball scoring leader Myleigh Weers to seven points.

With the victory, the Patriots improved to 10-2 and tied the school record for wins in a season.

