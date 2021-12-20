Prep glance: Dos Santos leads unbeaten Patriot girls over Lewiston

Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom take stock of the high school basketball season in Lincoln as the hardwood season gets underway, among other topics in this Prep Extra Podcast episode.
Kerolene Dos Santos scored a game-high 19 points for the 6-0 Parkview Christian girls basketball team in their 51-41 win over Lewiston. Dos Santos shot 9-of-10 from the field, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had three assists.
The Patriots led 29-25 at halftime, built an 18-point lead with a big third quarter, then held on the rest of the way.
Parkview Christian shot 56% from the floor while holding the Tigers to 34% and forcing 14 turnovers.
Angel Chumber was second on the Patriots in scoring with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Myllena De Sousa scored eight points, recorded four rebounds and had eight assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL Parkview Christian 73, Lewiston 14: Maurice Reide scored 19, Viktar Kachalouski scored 17 and Brayden Ulrich scored 16 points for Parkview Christian. With the win, the D-2 No. 6 Patriots improved to 4-0.
The Patriots took an early 28-4 lead after the first quarter and led 51-8 at halftime. In the third quarter, Parkview Christian held Lewiston to no points.
