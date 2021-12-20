Prep glance: Dos Santos leads unbeaten Patriot girls over Lewiston

Kerolene Dos Santos scored a game-high 19 points for the 6-0 Parkview Christian girls basketball team in their 51-41 win over Lewiston. Dos Santos shot 9-of-10 from the field, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had three assists.

The Patriots led 29-25 at halftime, built an 18-point lead with a big third quarter, then held on the rest of the way.

Parkview Christian shot 56% from the floor while holding the Tigers to 34% and forcing 14 turnovers.

Angel Chumber was second on the Patriots in scoring with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Myllena De Sousa scored eight points, recorded four rebounds and had eight assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 73, Lewiston 14: Maurice Reide scored 19, Viktar Kachalouski scored 17 and Brayden Ulrich scored 16 points for Parkview Christian. With the win, the D-2 No. 6 Patriots improved to 4-0.

The Patriots took an early 28-4 lead after the first quarter and led 51-8 at halftime. In the third quarter, Parkview Christian held Lewiston to no points.

