Prep glance: Creighton Prep boys get late surge to down Rockets in top-10 hoops clash

Luke Jungers scored 18 points and Class A No. 6 Creighton Prep used a late surge to pull away from Lincoln Northeast for a 59-53 boys basketball win Saturday at Northeast High School.

The No. 8 Rockets trailed by six midway through the fourth quarter, but converted two and-ones, including one from Zander Beard to tie the game at 51-51 with 1 minute, 58 seconds remaining.

But the Junior Jays answered.

Martel Evans, who had 15 points, drove to the hoop to break the tie, and moments later, the Juniors converted after forcing a turnover near midcourt.

Christian Winn led the Rockets with 19 points and Beard added 12 points.

Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 31: The Navigators snapped a four-game losing streak with a blowout victory over Columbus. Antallah Sandlin'el and Jake Hilkemann each scored 17 points.

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 58: Wade Voss scored a team-high 16 points for the Knights. Omaha Bryan's Lam Kuany led all players with 35 points.

Lincoln High 72, Omaha Northwest 47: The Links blew bast the Huskies with a 38-21 advantage in the second half for their fifth win of the season. Marcellus McCulley scored 15 points while Collin Nick added 11 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings SC 38: Johnny Puelz posted 16 points and Micah Schlueter added 11 as the Warriors took down the Class C-2 No. 6 Blue Hawks. They outscored Hastings SC 16-5 in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Christian 55, Aquinas 45: Easton Marshbanks scored 16 points for the Crusaders, and his teammate, Ethan Berrier, had 10.

Parkview Christian 69, Cedar Bluffs 12: The Patriots held a 25-2 advantage after one quarter and didn't look back. Maurice Reide led Parkview Christian with 23 points, and Jaquez Curry added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30: A day after rallying for a 68-64 win at No. 2 Fremont, there was no letdown for the Links at home. Lincoln High's Bri Robinson scored 17 points, and her teammate, J'unti Franklin, added 15.

Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34: The host and No. 8 Mustangs stepped up in the fourth quarter, holding the No. 3 Silver Hawk offense to only two points. Freddie Wallace led Southwest with 11 points.

Columbus 32, Lincoln North Star 19: Only three players — Sarah Gatwech, Greta Zastrow and Mikayla Ray — scored for the Navigators. The junior power forward Ray scored a team-high 12 points while Columbus was led by Jordyn Trotta's 15 point performance.

Hastings SC 39, Lincoln Lutheran 34: The Class C-2 No. 1 Blue Hawks held the C-1 No. 3 Warriors to just two points in the first half. Lutheran responded with 21 in the third quarter. Abby Wachal had a team-high seven points, but Hastings SC's Bailey Kissinger had 15.

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 32: Junior center Bree Miller scored a game-high 18 points for the Crusaders. Ashlynn Ailes pitched in 13 points and Lauren Swan 10.

Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22: Anessa Anderson had a season-high 15 points and the Patriots' defense limited the Wildcats to only 22 points. Myllena De Sousa and Jada Smith each contributed nine.

WRESTLING

Lincoln High Dual Invite: The Papillion-La Vista South Titans claimed first place at the Lincoln High Dual Invitational, edging Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast and romping past the Links.

The Titans squeaked past the Silver Hawks 40-39. The dual came down to the final match, with Carson Brachtel pinning Southwest's Haden Hill in 1 minute, 15 seconds at 220 pounds.

Papillion-La Vista South won 41-36 over the Knights and 69-12 over Lincoln High.

Lincoln Southwest finished second, helped in part by a 52-27 win over Southeast. All but two matches ended in a pin, with Lincoln Southwest recording eight. The Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln High 60-15 to finish third.

Seven Southwest wrestlers finished with undefeated records while Max McClatchey went 3-0 at 195 pounds to lead Lincoln Southeast.

