Prep glance: Covington, Dak lead Southeast girls past North Star

Cortney Covington and Nyaluak Dak combined for 25 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast girls basketball team to a 49-32 home victory over Lincoln North Star on Tuesday.

Covington scored 14 and Dak added 11 for the Knights, who improved to 4-5 with their second straight win.

Sarah Gatwech scored a game-high 16 points for Lincoln North Star and was the only Navigator to finish in double figures. Gatwech converted four two-point field goals and made 8 of 12 free throws.

Dorchester 38, College View 29: Amber Kotas scored 12 of her 13 points in the first half to lead the Longhorns. Atley Zoubek and Hailey Schweitzer each also had nine. Nyanbay Puok paced the Eagles with 10.

Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35: Myllena De Sousa scored a game-high 20 points for the Patriots. Kerolene Dos Santos had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Jada Smith 13 points and 15 rebounds for Parkview Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

College View 56, Dorchester 38: Carter Trumble, Garrett Fortney and Dariel Lopez combined to score 45 points for the Eagles. Trumble led the team with 17 points, Fortney scored 15 and Lopez 13.

