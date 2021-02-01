Prep glance: College View girls beat Boys Town behind Foster, first-half run

The College View girl's basketball team used a first-half 15-5 run to pull away and Ava Foster sealed the deal as the Eagles won 35-20 over Boys Town on Monday.

Foster put together eight of her game-high 13 points in the second half, shooting 6-of-12 from the field. Katie Carlson added nine points and Emma Bermeo chipped in eight.

Foster, Carlson and Gabrielle Langley each made a bucket, while Bermeo hit a free throw to start the host Eagles on a first quarter 7-1 run.

Bermeo and Carlson both added three-pointers to their offensive arsenal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0