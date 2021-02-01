 Skip to main content
Prep glance: College View girls beat Boys Town behind Foster, first-half run
Prep glance: College View girls beat Boys Town behind Foster, first-half run

  • Updated
The College View girl's basketball team used a first-half 15-5 run to pull away and Ava Foster sealed the deal as the Eagles won 35-20 over Boys Town on Monday.

Foster put together eight of her game-high 13 points in the second half, shooting 6-of-12 from the field. Katie Carlson added nine points and Emma Bermeo chipped in eight. 

Foster, Carlson and Gabrielle Langley each made a bucket, while Bermeo hit a free throw to start the host Eagles on a first quarter 7-1 run. 

Bermeo and Carlson both added three-pointers to their offensive arsenal.

