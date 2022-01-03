Prep glance: Archbishop Bergan boys hold off Parkview Christian with free throws

Viktar Kachalouski scored a team-high 18 points for the D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian boys, but it was not enough as Archbishop Bergan iced the game down the stretch from the free-throw line for a 56-53 victory in Fremont.

The Patriots had the final shot from Maurice Reide behind the arc that fell to the wayside and would have tied the game at the buzzer. Neither team led by more than seven points all game.

Michael Ault added 14 points and drilled two three-pointers for the Patriots.

Kachalouski had six of his points come from the charity stripe with a perfect 6-for-6 performance in the Knight Holiday Classic consolation game.

College View 51, Cornerstone Christian 48: Garrett Fortney powered the Eagles with 30 points, including 16 in the second half, and four three-pointers. Adin Ockenga and Ethan Halfhill each tallied six points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

College View 46, Cornerstone Christian 10: Darian Horst led the Eagles with 17 points, including five three-pointers, against the Cougars. Nyanbay Puok tallied seven points and Grayson Elias scored six points.

