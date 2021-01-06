 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Prep Extra Spotlight Athlete: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated
Lincoln Pius X senior Alexis Markowski signed off on 2020 with a big game and started 2021 with a bigger game.

The Husker basketball recruit scored 37 points against Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process.

Two days later, Markowski set a school record, scoring 42 points in the Thunderbolts' 79-67 win against Fremont in the HAC final. She also added 22 rebounds.

Here is more on Markowski:

Year: Senior.

Other sports: Volleyball.

Favorite high school sports moment so far: State basketball championship 2020.

Three go-to apps: TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Any pregame rituals? Listen to music, take a nap.

Favorite postgame snack or meal: Gatorade and Noodles & Company.

Favorite pro athlete: Becky Hammon.

Favorite practice drill: Four vs. four cutthroat.

Super-State Basketball, 3.24

Markowski

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
