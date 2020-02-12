Prep Extra Credit, 2/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week
View Comments

Prep Extra Credit, 2/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest vs. Waverly, 3.01

Northwest's Whitney Brown (1) shoots against Waverly's Abigail Clarke (left) in a Class B semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament March 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo

Girls basketball

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: School-record 40 points against Lincoln North Star.

Morgan Maly, Crete: School-record 38 points against Blair.

Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South: School-record 34 points and 7 threes against Kearney.

Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 34 points against Omaha North and 27 points against Lincoln North Star.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 25 points and 18 rebounds against Smith Center, Kansas; 25 points and 18 rebounds against Milford in SNC Tournament final.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 24 points and 10 boards against Lincoln East.

Anna Sluka, Exeter-Milligan: 24 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds against McCool Junction.

Olivia Nall, Elkhorn Valley: 26 points against Niobrara/Verdigre.

Kira Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 27 points against DC West; also reached 1,000 career points.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 26 points against Omaha South.

Monica Thipphavong and Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central: Combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds vs. Palmyra. Thipphavong had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Plager had 15 and 10.

Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 24 points against Bellevue West and 22 against Omaha Northwest.

Jayme Horan, Millard South: 22 points and 11 rebounds against Fremont.

Madison Branek, Pawnee City: 25 points against Omaha Christian.

Nyabuay Diew, South Sioux City: 26 points and 13 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Lincoln Lutheran.

Whitney Brown, Northwest: 22 points, 5 assists and 5 steals against Holdrege.

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: 25 points against Bellevue West.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 24 points and 10 boards against North Bend Central in East Husker Conference final.

Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists against Osceola.

Macy Kamler, BDS: 26 points against Meridian.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News