Prep Extra Credit, 2/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Girls basketball

Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 34 points against Omaha North and 27 points against Lincoln North Star.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 25 points and 18 rebounds against Smith Center, Kansas; 25 points and 18 rebounds against Milford in SNC Tournament final.

Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Monica Thipphavong and Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central: Combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds vs. Palmyra. Thipphavong had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Plager had 15 and 10.