Prep Extra Credit, 2/12: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Girls basketball
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: School-record 40 points against Lincoln North Star.
Morgan Maly, Crete: School-record 38 points against Blair.
Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South: School-record 34 points and 7 threes against Kearney.
Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 34 points against Omaha North and 27 points against Lincoln North Star.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 25 points and 18 rebounds against Smith Center, Kansas; 25 points and 18 rebounds against Milford in SNC Tournament final.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 24 points and 10 boards against Lincoln East.
Anna Sluka, Exeter-Milligan: 24 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds against McCool Junction.
Olivia Nall, Elkhorn Valley: 26 points against Niobrara/Verdigre.
Kira Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: 27 points against DC West; also reached 1,000 career points.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: 26 points against Omaha South.
Monica Thipphavong and Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central: Combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds vs. Palmyra. Thipphavong had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Plager had 15 and 10.
Abby Krieser, Lincoln North Star: 24 points against Bellevue West and 22 against Omaha Northwest.
Jayme Horan, Millard South: 22 points and 11 rebounds against Fremont.
Madison Branek, Pawnee City: 25 points against Omaha Christian.
Nyabuay Diew, South Sioux City: 26 points and 13 rebounds against Omaha Roncalli.
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: 21 points and 11 rebounds against Lincoln Lutheran.
Whitney Brown, Northwest: 22 points, 5 assists and 5 steals against Holdrege.
Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: 25 points against Bellevue West.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 24 points and 10 boards against North Bend Central in East Husker Conference final.
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists against Osceola.
Macy Kamler, BDS: 26 points against Meridian.
