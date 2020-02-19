Prep Extra Credit, 2/19: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Eclipsed 1,000 points in his career after scoring 25 and 27 points in wins over Bellevue West and Lincoln North Star, respectively, and 23 vs. IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic. Hit 28 of 48 shots (58%) in those three contests combined.

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 33 points in overtime win at Kearney and 31 vs. Millard North.

Brendan Buckley, Creighton Prep: 37 points, including 6-of-11 from beyond the three-point line, in win over Elkhorn South.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 30 points vs. Bellevue West and 29 vs. Lincoln Southwest.

Max Renn and Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 24 points each in win over Lincoln High.

Carter Glenn and Pal Dak, Lincoln East: Glenn scored 21 points and Dak had the game-winning basket in the final seconds of a one-point victory over Lincoln Southwest.

Darwin Snyder, BRLD: 24 points in win over Hastings.