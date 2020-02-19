Prep Extra Credit, 2/19: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some notable performances from the past week.
Boys basketball
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Eclipsed 1,000 points in his career after scoring 25 and 27 points in wins over Bellevue West and Lincoln North Star, respectively, and 23 vs. IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic. Hit 28 of 48 shots (58%) in those three contests combined.
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 33 points in overtime win at Kearney and 31 vs. Millard North.
Brendan Buckley, Creighton Prep: 37 points, including 6-of-11 from beyond the three-point line, in win over Elkhorn South.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 30 points vs. Bellevue West and 29 vs. Lincoln Southwest.
Max Renn and Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 24 points each in win over Lincoln High.
Carter Glenn and Pal Dak, Lincoln East: Glenn scored 21 points and Dak had the game-winning basket in the final seconds of a one-point victory over Lincoln Southwest.
Darwin Snyder, BRLD: 24 points in win over Hastings.
Connor Creech, Hastings: 23 points vs. BRLD.
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian: 18 points in victory against Norris.
Joey Skoff, Bellevue East: 25 points in win over Lincoln East.
Latrell Wrightsell, Omaha Central: 21 points in win over Lincoln Northeast.
Carson Busch, Lincoln Northeast: 24 points vs. Omaha Central.
Eli Doble, Gretna: 25 points in victory against Lincoln Southwest.
Jayden Byabato, Grand Island: Scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind victory over Grand Island Central Catholic and also had 22 in a win over Norfolk.
Colin Murray, Kearney: School-record 8 three-pointers en route to 26 points in win over Mount Michael.
Caleb Horne, Centennial: 26 points in victory against Malcolm.
Josiah Gardiner, Crete: 22 points in win over Aurora.
Girls basketball
Honnah Leo, Millard West: 30 points against Papillion-La Vista.
Kylie Baumert, Sutton: 21 points and 16 rebounds against Fillmore Central.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 28 points (including 7 threes), 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals against Omaha Burke.
Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: Markowski had career-high 34 points and 12 rebounds against Fremont; Aschoff had career-high 24 points and 6 assists.
Nicole Avila-Ambrose, Millard North: 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting vs. Bellevue West; 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Lincoln North Star.
Taylor Peter, CWC: 30 points and 12 rebounds against Neligh-Oakdale; 29 points and 12 rebounds vs. Burwell.
Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside: 23 points against Millard South; surpassed 1,000 career points over weekend.
Morgan Maly, Crete: 30 points against Platteview.
Kaysia Woods and Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High: Each scored 22 points against Bellevue West.
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals against Deshler.
Kendal Brigham, Wahoo: 22 points and 8 rebounds against Arlington.
Swimming
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island: Set a state record in the 500 freestyle (4:32.54) at the HAC meet; also set a meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:41.36).
Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 200 IM (1:57.04) and the 100 breaststroke (:57.75) at the HAC meet.
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 50 (:21.16) and 100 freestyles (:46.51) at the HAC meet.
Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 50 (:24.35) and 100 freestyles (:52.26) at the HAC meet.
JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian: Won the 50 freestyle (:23.98) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.69) at the Metro meet.
Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South: Won the 200 IM (2:04.66) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.05) at the Metro meet.
Rush Clark, Creighton Prep: Won the 100 backstroke (:51.51) and the 200 freestyle (1:41.84) at the Metro meet.