Practice time was lacking, so new-look Christian girls team relies on 'fight' and 'effort' to top Seward

Nothing against defensive slides, but the Lincoln Christian girls were ready to replace those with shooting drills, pronto.
After all, the Crusaders were scheduled to play their first basketball game of the season one day after their first practice.
Despite the lack of practice time, Lincoln Christian, with four new starters, pieced together a season-opening 57-47 win against Seward — which was playing its third game of the year — on Tuesday night at Lincoln Christian School.
Sure, Christian made some mistakes and showed a little rust shooting the ball, but all things considered, the Crusaders were tickled to get this one.
“All we’ve been able to do is condition,” first-year Christian coach Britt Ehlers said. “Our girls were so tired of doing defensive slides, but we’ve got such a great group of girls, so I knew they’d fight. It worked out good.”
Sophomore Ashlynn Ailes scored 12 points, and senior Makylee Ailes and freshman Annie Hueser each scored 10 as Christian used a strong finish after Seward (0-3) pulled to within 45-41 to seal the win.
Like 14 other girls teams in Lancaster County, Lincoln Christian (1-0) was unable to practice for three weeks because of health restrictions from the county Health Department. Those measures were lifted beginning Monday and the Crusaders hit the court for practice before and after school.
“We crammed a lot in,” said Makylee Ailes, the only returning starter from last year’s Class C-1 state runner-up team. "The girls really showed up … and we were having good things happen, so it was cool to see, ‘Oh, we’re kind of getting it and we’re not going to be so far off.’”
Ehlers said his biggest concern entering the game was team defense. How would the team defend pick and rolls? How would it fare on help-side defensive assignments?
So the Crusaders cranked up the on-ball pressure, not letting Seward get comfortable in the half court and forcing numerous first-half turnovers.
Seward trailed 45-29 before using a 12-0 run to pull to within 45-41 with 6 minutes remaining. But Christian had some gas left in the tank. Ashlynn Ailes hit a three-pointer and Hueser followed with a layup to extend the lead back to nine.
After a “crazy” two days, what was Ehlers most proud of?
“Without a doubt, just their effort,” he said. “I just felt like they were so willing to trust and just work like crazy. We try to prepare them just mentally for just the pace we want to play, and they did a good job yesterday in practice trying to emulate that.
“They just truly gave of themselves, and were willing to do that. That takes a lot of trust.”
Most Lincoln schools have pushed back season openers to around Dec. 18 so they can get a couple of weeks of practices in. That was discussed at Christian, too, but ultimately, the team wanted to play sooner.
“When we found out we were put on hiatus, talking to the girls that day after school, we were doing conditioning, and just to see the disappointment … so there was no way we're going to pass up a game,” Ehlers said. “The season may end tomorrow and so there is no way for those three seniors (Makylee Ailes, Halle Hueser and Janna DeHaan) that we are going to pass up a game because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
Makylee Ailes said it was sort of nerve-wracking but, “I think ultimately all the girls were just excited and ready to play because we really don’t know if it could be the last game.”
Sophomore Tarryn Hartman led Seward with 17 points.
Christian boys 75, Seward 36
Senior Gavin McGerr scored 19 points, senior Drew Beukelman had 16 and junior Easton Marshbanks added 15 to lead the Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders (1-0) to the victory.
McGerr did all of his damage during the second and third quarters as Christian went on a 42-19 run.
Junior Sam Schroeder led the Bluejays (0-3) with 13 points.
