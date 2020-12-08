Practice time was lacking, so new-look Christian girls team relies on 'fight' and 'effort' to top Seward

“We crammed a lot in,” said Makylee Ailes, the only returning starter from last year’s Class C-1 state runner-up team. "The girls really showed up … and we were having good things happen, so it was cool to see, ‘Oh, we’re kind of getting it and we’re not going to be so far off.’”

Ehlers said his biggest concern entering the game was team defense. How would the team defend pick and rolls? How would it fare on help-side defensive assignments?

So the Crusaders cranked up the on-ball pressure, not letting Seward get comfortable in the half court and forcing numerous first-half turnovers.

Seward trailed 45-29 before using a 12-0 run to pull to within 45-41 with 6 minutes remaining. But Christian had some gas left in the tank. Ashlynn Ailes hit a three-pointer and Hueser followed with a layup to extend the lead back to nine.

After a “crazy” two days, what was Ehlers most proud of?

“Without a doubt, just their effort,” he said. “I just felt like they were so willing to trust and just work like crazy. We try to prepare them just mentally for just the pace we want to play, and they did a good job yesterday in practice trying to emulate that.