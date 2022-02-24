'Playing Friday is uncharted water for us': Parkview's best season in program history has a chance to get even better

Considering the strides the program made, this wasn't how the Parkview Christian girls wanted their basketball season to end.

The Patriots had a late one-point lead in a Class D-2 subdistrict game last week, but Exeter-Milligan made two free throws with two seconds remaining to prevail.

The players were down, coach Vince Henzel said. But the Patriots soon learned they were getting another chance. Their season wasn't over.

Parkview did enough over the course of the regular season to grab one of the four wild cards, and the best season in school history continues.

After setting a program record for wins, the 17-8 Patriots are a victory away from their first trip to the state tournament. They'll play No. 3 Anselmo-Merna in a district final on Friday at Hastings College.

The significance of this week isn't lost on Parkview.

"It's a huge deal for us," Henzel said. "If you look at the history of Parkview girls basketball, it's been pretty lean.

"The acknowledgement that we were going to play another game certainly got our girls excited again, and we've been working hard since then."

Hard work has led to a big jump for the Patriots.

Henzel took over as the girls head coach four years ago, and the plan was to change the culture and build a much more competitive outfit. Skills were lacking, confidence was lacking and the roster numbers were down.

Parkview made gains in the first year, winning nine games, but it failed to win a game the following season. Another nine-win season followed and Patriots entered this season hoping for more.

They had four returning starters in Anessa Anderson, Jada Smith, Angel Chumber and Priscilla Cabrales, and added a high-energy guard in senior Myllena De Sousa and a dominant and intimidating 6-foot-4 center in Kerolene Dos Santos.

Dos Santos averaged 18.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game before a knee injury halted her season.

Parkview had to go forward without its best player.

"The first few games without her I think were a struggle because she was so much a part of our identity," Henzel said. "It was more of an identity more than anything, and I remember telling the girls that we're still a good team without Kerolene. Probably the last four or five games we've started to understand that and learn different roles."

Smith, a 5-10 sophomore, has stepped up in a bigger role, and De Sousa is averaging 12.4 points per game.

Even though it was a loss, the Exeter-Milligan game showed how far Parkview has come. The two teams met in last year's subdistrict final and Parkview lost by 28. This year, the difference was one point.

Parkview's climb has created more excitement among the players, parents and school, Henzel said. The skill level has improved, the girls are playing with confidence and now Parkview is 32 minutes away from a spot in the state tournament.

"It's been a great season," Henzel said. "We've been very competitive, we've won a lot of games, there's a lot of firsts that have gone on, but we still have some unfinished business, and playing Friday is uncharted water for us.

"It would be a great accomplishment if we can figure out a way to win that game."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

