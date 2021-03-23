Pius X's Alexis Markowski named Nebraska's MaxPreps player of the year

The postseason honors are beginning to roll in for Alexis Markowski.
The Lincoln Pius X senior and future Husker was named Nebraska's girls basketball player of the year by MaxPreps on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 post averaged 23.3 points and 13 rebounds per contest in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a back-to-back Class A state championships.
Markowski became the school's all-time leading scorer during her senior season, a campaign that included a school-record 42 points against Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final.
Markowski also had three double-doubles in the Class A state tournament, including 30 points and 27 rebounds against Omaha Central in the semifinals.
Pius X (25-0) is currently ranked No. 22 in Max Preps' national poll.
