 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pius X's Alexis Markowski named Nebraska's MaxPreps player of the year
0 comments

Pius X's Alexis Markowski named Nebraska's MaxPreps player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Central, 3.5

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) and her sister, Adison, celebrate the Bolts' win against  Omaha Central in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The postseason honors are beginning to roll in for Alexis Markowski.

The Lincoln Pius X senior and future Husker was named Nebraska's girls basketball player of the year by MaxPreps on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 post averaged 23.3 points and 13 rebounds per contest in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a back-to-back Class A state championships.

Markowski became the school's all-time leading scorer during her senior season, a campaign that included a school-record 42 points against Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final.

Markowski also had three double-doubles in the Class A state tournament, including 30 points and 27 rebounds against Omaha Central in the semifinals.

Pius X (25-0) is currently ranked No. 22 in Max Preps' national poll.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News