Pius X's Alexis Markowski named Nebraska Gatorade player of the year
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Central, 3.5

Omaha Central’s Nyanuar Pal (25) and Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) look to rebound during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game March 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski was named Gatorade Nebraska girls basketball player of the year Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 post player is the second player from Pius X to be chosen for the award, joining Maddie Simon (2015).

Markowski, who was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain, helped lead the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state championships. This year's Pius X team went 25-0.

Markowski averaged 23.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while connecting on nearly 60% of her shots. She had 30 points and 27 rebounds against Omaha Central in the state semifinals and 27 points and 19 rebounds against Fremont in the final. She also scored a school-record 42 points against the Tigers in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final.

The Gatorade award also accounts for excellence outside of sports. Markowski, who carries a 3.54 grade-point average, has volunteered locally feeding the homeless and assisting at youth camps.

Markowski will soon begin her career with the Husker women's basketball program.

