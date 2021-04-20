 Skip to main content
Pius X's Alexis Markowski earns national honors from MaxPreps
PREP GIRLS HOOPS

Pius X's Alexis Markowski earns national honors from MaxPreps

Super-State basketball portraits 3.22

Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski is shown Monday at The Amazing Pizza Machine in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Alexis Markowski's dominant senior season is receiving national recognition.

The Lincoln Pius X standout and Nebraska recruit was named an honorable-mention honoree by MaxPreps on Tuesday.

Fifteen players were named to either the first, second or third teams. Fifteen other players received honorable-mention accolades, putting Markowski in elite company.

Markowski was named the Journal Star's Sueper-State honorary captain and the Nebraska player of the year by MaxPreps after leading the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state championships. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 23.3 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field.

Raven Johnson, a South Carolina recruit and the No. 2 recruit according to ESPN's recruiting rankings, was named the MaxPreps national player of the year.

Super-State captain Markowski's legacy shaped by an early setback, and later her will to win
Markowski, Weidner and Cave highlight NCA all-star basketball selections
After serving as LSW's 'defensive coordinator,' Barada gets chance to put own stamp on one of Class A's top programs
