Pius X's Alexis Markowski earns national honors from MaxPreps

Alexis Markowski's dominant senior season is receiving national recognition.

The Lincoln Pius X standout and Nebraska recruit was named an honorable-mention honoree by MaxPreps on Tuesday.

Fifteen players were named to either the first, second or third teams. Fifteen other players received honorable-mention accolades, putting Markowski in elite company.

Markowski was named the Journal Star's Sueper-State honorary captain and the Nebraska player of the year by MaxPreps after leading the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state championships. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 23.3 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field.

Raven Johnson, a South Carolina recruit and the No. 2 recruit according to ESPN's recruiting rankings, was named the MaxPreps national player of the year.

