Pius X standout Markowski calls opportunity to play for Nebraska 'something I couldn't pass up'

The first school to reach out to Markowski after she reopened her recruitment was the one in her backyard — Nebraska.

The Huskers extended an offer around two weeks ago, and it comes after a big AAU summer for the Thunderbolt standout. Markowski, who plays for Nebraska Lasers, went toe-to-toe with some of the country's top post recruits. She played very well against ’21s Maryam Dauda (Baylor, No. 24 recruit in the country) and Sydni Schetnan (Louisville, No. 74), and ’22s Maya Nnaji (uncommitted, No. 8), Beatrice Culliton (uncommitted, No. 38) and Jada Gyamfi (Iowa, No. 70).

"It gives you a lot of confidence seeing what you're able to do against top posts in the country," Markowski said.

Markowski said he likes the Huskers' ability to interchange the fours and fives on the court, and she was drawn to Williams' "fun spirit and energy."

"They (Husker staff) are all in and all in to making the program one of the best in the Big Ten, so that made me really excited to be a part of something like that," Markowski said. "Really, this 2021 class should be really good, and I'm just excited to be a part of it."