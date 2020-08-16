Pius X standout Alexis Markowski commits to Husker women's basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexis Markowski made quite an impression at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the girls state basketball tournament in March.

More games at PBA are in her future.

The 6-foot-3 post player from Lincoln Pius X announced her commitment to Amy Williams and the Husker women's program Sunday.

Markowski, now a senior, originally committed to South Dakota State in May 2019. But her skills and college potential continued to grow, enough to garner attention from Nebraska this summer.

Markowski, who also plays volleyball for the Thunderbolts, was named a first-team Super-Stater and the Class A all-state honorary captain after averaging 21.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 2019-20. She shot 63% from the field and finished with 18 double-doubles.

She was at her best in big games, including the state tournament, where she recorded games of 29-11 (points-rebounds), 32-16 and 19-14 in helping lead the Thunderbolts to a state championship.