Pius X-Norris? Fremont-GICC? What would be some great 'dream' girls matchups in 2021?

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the first of its kind, is set to take place Saturday in Broken Bow.
It's a mirror image of the Heartland Hoops Classic, featuring some intriguing and fun matchups that we won't see at the state tournament because of the class crossovers. These events are great for the teams and for basketball.
The four matchups set for this weekend in Broken Bow are a great way to kickstart the girls showcase. And to have some fun with it — plus, because my mind tends to wonder into the deep wilderness — I thought it might be cool to post some 2020-21 "dream" class crossover matchups for girls basketball that we won't see, but would love to see.
I only considered teams ranked in the top four of their respective classes, otherwise there'd be no stopping from listing 30 dream matchups.
Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X vs. Class B No. 1 Norris
The Lancaster County bragging rights game? The Thunderbolts are currently the team to beat in Class A and Norris sits atop Class B. Norris would have to scheme for 6-foot-3 Husker recruit Alexis Markowski. The Titans don't have a player of that caliber but they do have a lot of length and depth. This matchup would be loaded on volleyball talent, too. So maybe one half of hoops and a couple sets of volleyball?
Class B No. 3 Elkhorn North vs. Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis
How about this point guard matchup? St. Francis has Allison Weidner, a Husker signee and a first-team Super-Stater who can do it all. Elkhorn North, a first-year school, has maybe the state's top freshman in Britt Prince, who has an offer from Nebraska.
Class A No. 2 Fremont vs. Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island CC
There would be a lot of talented players in this matchup, led by Fremont first-team Super-Stater and Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe. The Tigers can light up a scoreboard with three-point shooting, but so can GICC, which has one of the state's top duos in guard Rylie Rice and forward Chloe Cloud.
Class B No. 4 Crete vs. Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central
Let's match up two defending state champions. Crete, which won Class B last year, has a veteran guard in Hannah Newton, while defending C-1 champion North Bend Central would counter with the Emanuel sisters, Sydney and Kaitlyn. Both teams play great defense, and John Larsen (Crete) and Aaron Sterup are two of the best coaches in the state.
Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton vs. Class D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart
Pleasanton, the defending state champion, is rolling right now in Class D-1 and it has won 39 straight games. Sacred Heart is a perennial power, and the game would feature some players who have some great volleyball talents, too.
Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh vs. Class C-1 No. 3 Broken Bow
This would be a showcase of depth, balance and experience. Clarkson/Leigh has four players averaging 7.5 points or more. Broken Bow has a pair of play-making guards in Kali Staples and Kya Scott.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.