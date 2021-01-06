Pius X-Norris? Fremont-GICC? What would be some great 'dream' girls matchups in 2021?

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the first of its kind, is set to take place Saturday in Broken Bow.

It's a mirror image of the Heartland Hoops Classic, featuring some intriguing and fun matchups that we won't see at the state tournament because of the class crossovers. These events are great for the teams and for basketball.

The four matchups set for this weekend in Broken Bow are a great way to kickstart the girls showcase. And to have some fun with it — plus, because my mind tends to wonder into the deep wilderness — I thought it might be cool to post some 2020-21 "dream" class crossover matchups for girls basketball that we won't see, but would love to see.

I only considered teams ranked in the top four of their respective classes, otherwise there'd be no stopping from listing 30 dream matchups.

Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X vs. Class B No. 1 Norris