Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High earn top seeds in Class A

The district field is set for Class A girls basketball.
Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central, Fremont, North Platte and Lincoln High each grabbed the top seven seeds for next week's games.
Pius X, Millard South, Southwest, Fremont and North Platte will be looking for return trips to the state tournament.
The A-7 district, hosted by Lincoln High, includes three Lincoln schools. Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast, which has been playing its best basketball late in the season, are also in the Links' district.
The seven district winners will advance to state. The eighth spot will go to the top remaining team in wild-card points.
A-1: Monday—No. 5-seeded Grand Island at No. 4 Omaha South, 6 p.m.; Tuesday—Grand Island/Omaha South winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, TBA; No. 3 Bellevue West at No. 2 Omaha Benson, 5:30; Feb. 25—final, TBA.
A-2: Monday—No. 5 Omaha North at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 6; Tuesday—Omaha North/Lincoln Southeast winner at No. 1 Millard South, 5:30; No. 3 Omaha Westside at No. 2 Gretna, 6; Feb. 25—final, TBA.
A-3: Tuesday—No. 4 Millard West at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 6; No. 3 Norfolk at No. 2 Kearney, 6; Feb. 25—final, 6.
A-4: Tuesday—No. 4 Columbus at No. 1 Omaha Central, 6; No. 3 Omaha Marian at No. 2 Lincoln North Star, 6; Feb. 25—final, 6.
A-5: Tuesday—No. 4 Elkhorn South at No. 1 Fremont, TBA; No. 3 Omaha Burke at No. 2 Papillion-La Vista, 6; Feb. 25—final, TBA.
A-6: Tuesday—No. 4 Omaha Northwest at No. 1 North Platte, TBA; No. 3 Bellevue East at No. 2 Millard North, 6; Feb. 25—final, TBA.
A-7: Tuesday—No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 1 Lincoln High, 6; No. 3 Lincoln Northeast at No. 2 Lincoln East, 6; Feb. 25—final, 6.
