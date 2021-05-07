Pius X guard Jillian Aschoff commits to Nebraska-Kearney

Jillian Aschoff will play college basketball, and she's staying in the state she won two Class A girls basketball state titles in.

The Lincoln Pius X senior on Friday announced her commitment to Nebraska-Kearney. She is widely considered one of the best pure point guards in the state.

A pass-first guard, the 5-foot-7 Aschoff commandeered a Bolts team that won back-to-back championships, most recently in March. She is Pius X's all-time leaders in assists, many of which went to Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski.

"With her, you just kind of watch and she normally will make the right play or she'll make an unbelievable play that most kids can't make," Pius X coach told the Journal Star in February.

Aschoff earned second-team Super-State honors and first-team All City last season.

