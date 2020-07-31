Pius X guard Aschoff looks to build off recruiting momentum captured with breakout junior season

Andy Markowski says Jillian Aschoff is one of the premier point guards in the state. Now, the focus is getting others, particularly those with scholarships to spend, to see it, too.
Aschoff, a senior-to-be at Lincoln Pius X, positioned herself well in the high school girls basketball conversation behind a impressive campaign as the starting point guard for last season's Class A state champion Thunderbolts.
"If you're drawing up a point guard, she has a lot of really good qualities," Markowski said. "Her pace with the dribble, and her vision and passing ability is what sets her apart from other point guards, certainly in Nebraska.
"She's able to see the play and deliver passes into tight windows."
College coaches quickly took note of Aschoff's slippery drives to the rim and refreshingly slick passes to her friend and favorite target, first-team Super-Stater Alexis Markowski.
In a matter of three months, Aschoff shifted from pondering her interest in playing at the next level to putting herself in a spot where she could attract college offers on the AAU scene.
Then the pandemic hit.
The coronavirus' impact on sports is widespread, but recruiting is taking a blow. For example, spring and summer evaluation periods — a time used by Division I and II coaches to travel to AAU games — were entirely wiped out, leaving late-blooming players like Aschoff in a tricky situation.
In fact, Andy Markowski, who serves as an assistant for Pius X in addition to leading the Nebraska Lasers club team, says Aschoff's recruiting predicament is one of the most unique he has on his plate this summer.
"Losing the spring AAU, from a Division I and Division II evaluation standpoint, probably affected her as much as anyone in the state because she did have some momentum," Markowski said. "There were a lot of coaches that were trying to get another evaluation on her."
Aschoff's appeal extends outside of the box score. She plays with a fiery sense of urgency but is calculated in leading a Thunderbolt offense that bullied opponents all winter. Aschoff developed into a leadership role alongside leading scorer Alexis Markowski, fellow senior-to-be Miriam Miller and since-graduated Lauren Taubenheim.
"Last year was a lot of fun; obviously, when you're winning it's a lot more fun," Aschoff said. "I was thrown into a role as a leader, and that helped me step up and become more confident on the court. I think I was just more comfortable."
Aschoff and the Lasers were able to play a limited schedule this summer, including stops in Iowa in Cedar Falls and Des Moines, and Wichita, Kansas. The Nike Tournament of Champions served as another source of confidence for Aschoff, as she proved her ability to compete with a who's-who of some of the best teams in not only the Midwest, but the country, too.
Markowsi says there were times this summer where Aschoff "looked like one of the best players out on the court" among a bevy of nationally ranked players loaded with Power Five offers.
As for Aschoff, she wasn't worried about who she could impress with game film. The 5-foot-7 guard was content to just be back on the court after a long period of uncertainty regarding a return to action.
"It was just good to get back on the floor," Aschoff said. "We played pretty good, and we were competing with some of the top teams in the country, so it was fun."
Aschoff said she will crank up the intensity in her recruiting efforts once the calendar turns to fall. While it's unclear where she might call home at this time next year, it'll undoubtedly be an institution that checks all of her academic boxes.
"I value my academics the highest," Aschoff said. "Basketball is temporary, and I'm going to have to get a job and stuff."
