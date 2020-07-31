Pius X guard Aschoff looks to build off recruiting momentum captured with breakout junior season

In fact, Andy Markowski, who serves as an assistant for Pius X in addition to leading the Nebraska Lasers club team, says Aschoff's recruiting predicament is one of the most unique he has on his plate this summer.

"Losing the spring AAU, from a Division I and Division II evaluation standpoint, probably affected her as much as anyone in the state because she did have some momentum," Markowski said. "There were a lot of coaches that were trying to get another evaluation on her."

Aschoff's appeal extends outside of the box score. She plays with a fiery sense of urgency but is calculated in leading a Thunderbolt offense that bullied opponents all winter. Aschoff developed into a leadership role alongside leading scorer Alexis Markowski, fellow senior-to-be Miriam Miller and since-graduated Lauren Taubenheim.

"Last year was a lot of fun; obviously, when you're winning it's a lot more fun," Aschoff said. "I was thrown into a role as a leader, and that helped me step up and become more confident on the court. I think I was just more comfortable."